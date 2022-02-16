Don't Get Me Started: Birthdays just aren't what they used to be

February 20, 1963. It was not a day of great historical significance. No one landed on the moon. No record snowfall fell. There’s really no reason to highlight this date on your calendar unless you’re interested in knowing that it was the day on which I came into the world.

Since I was born 59 years ago, I assume that makes me 59 years old. You do the math. I’m not ancient, but I now tend to call twenty-year-olds “kids” and as for those I used to consider my elders, I refer to them by their first name.

Strange how the term “middle-aged” creeps up the age chart the older you get. When you’re 12, 33 is old, but when you’re 33, 33 is young and twelve-year-olds are still teething. And when you’re 55, you think of thirty-three-year-olds as just graduating from high school.

When we are young, we want to be old. When we are old, we want to be young. Youngsters try to make themselves seem older by adding half steps to their ages. For instance, when a teenager is six months into his or her thirteenth year, they will always declare that he or she is thirteen and a half, but how many times have you ever heard someone say that he or she is forty-five and a half?

As kids, birthdays seemed so carefree. First of all, somebody else planned and paid for them. There was always a theme. Little boys usually sent invitations that had Speed Racer, Peanuts, or G.I. Joe on them. Little girls sent ones relating to Barbie, Precious Moments, or Holly Hobbie. Along with the theme came little hats with matching plates and cups, ice cream, and the proverbial cake and ice cream.

Birthday cakes were either chocolate with chocolate icing or plain with chocolate icing. Today, birthday cakes have taken on the appearance of fine works of art. They are in the shapes of rabbits, horses, cows, pigs, Disney characters, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, dragons that breathe fire and even pianos that actually play music from a strategically placed computer chip.

Selecting the perfect games for your little party guests was so important. Sometimes it was Twister and other times it was Pin-the-tail-on-the-Donkey. Some kids got real fancy and had piñatas which usually sent one kid to the emergency room when an overzealous child swung madly at the crepe paper mule filled with candy and struck an innocent bystander. It seemed like these piñatas were coated with a thin layer of concrete because they rarely broke open until an impatient adult cut it open with a chain saw. Party participants would then dive into an avalanche of Blow Pops, Double Bubble, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Sweet Tarts, and Mary Janes like a pack of ravenous hyenas devouring a zebra in a Discovery Channel documentary.

As teenagers, we were less violent and preferred to celebrate our birthdays with close friends at a backyard barbecue or Shoney’s all-you-can-eat fixin’ bar. Though we became too grownup for streamers, party hats, and Mickey Mouse invitations, we still looked forward to those Hallmark cards from Grandma with the crisp dollar bills inside that read: “To a Special Grandchild.”

And then at your eighteenth birthday, you reached that all-important drinking age. We were legal! Stupid, but legal. We could finally taste the sinful swill that originated in an ice-cold can of Black Label or experience the nocuous nectar from a bottle of Boone’s Farm Tickle Pink wine.

We informed our parents that we were going to study for an upcoming Geometry test at a friend’s house, but took a slightly different angle and ended up roasting weenies and consuming luscious legal liquids in a tent on a secluded riverbank. A couple hours later, our stomachs decided that Geometry, instead of “chemistry”, would have actually been a better subject to absorb. After asking God for forgiveness and promising to become monks and nuns if He would just take away the stomachaches, the unanimous decision was made to celebrate our nineteenth birthday with cake, ice cream, and a non-alcoholic punch made from Sprite and sherbet.

As adults, we no longer play Twister on our birthdays and we never consume a product from Boone’s Farm. We usually play some oldies, take a few shots of Maalox, and when we go to the mailbox, instead of getting a card from Grandma containing crisp dollar bills, we have to settle for utility bills and a shiny brochure from AARP.

Whether your birthday this year will involve a cake depicting a Marvel Comic hero, a warm beer stolen from your dad’s tackle box, or a card that reads: “Did they just light the candles on your cake or are the Yankees burnin’ Atlanta again?”, each one signifies another year added to the total sum that will end only at God’s discretion.

Neapolitan ice cream on chocolate cake is one of the greatest creations on earth, but let’s not smother our birthdays with so much hoopla that we forget to be thankful for another year of living.

If we ever get to the point where we fail to see why we are even here at all, just attend a child’s birthday party and watch their face beam as they make a wish and successfully blow out all the candles on the cake just as we did as children. Remember, as long as we remain young at heart, we are never too old to make a wish and if you haven’t noticed lately, the illumination grows a little brighter with each additional candle.

Though I often ache in the places I used to play, I take a few more aspirin than I used to take, and Helen Mirren is suddenly looking mighty sexy, I’d still like to think that if given the opportunity to swing once again at a concrete coated piñata, I’d do it. Especially now that I’ve got medical coverage.