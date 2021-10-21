Don't Get Me Started: Bags of fun on Halloween

The ’67 Delta 88 Oldsmobile driven by my mother pulled into the driveway of yet another Fluvanna home. With a vehicle of that enormity, the process was more like docking a battleship than maneuvering an automobile. My young friends and I exploded from the car like seeds from a milkweed plant. The headlights of the car illuminated our way through a multitude of multicolored leaves. The moon was full and so were the bags we held which had been filled by other residents at previous stops.
We scurried up the stairs of the lovely home known as Hardware, rang the doorbell, and waited for Mrs. Branham to appear at the door. And so she did.
On Halloween night, her front porch light was always on to welcome costumed children who longed for her generous portions of chocolate brownies, homemade candy and other sugarcoated delights that would keep any 9-year-old up until three in the morning. Mrs. Branham always opened her door with a genteel, Southern smile.
This particular year she was met by a scarecrow, a cowboy, a hobo, a princess, Tinker Bell, and Peter Pan. My sister was Tinker Bell and had decided I should be Peter Pan. As I adorned green tights and portrayed a character that had always been played by women like Mary Martin, Sandy Duncan and Kathy Rigsby, I quickly decided that the evening would do nothing for my masculinity.
Mrs. Branham invited each group into her warm living room where she would begin playing the game of “I Bet I Can Guess Who You Are.” After a good ten to twenty minutes of asking “Are you from Scottsville?” and “Is your mother and father from Scottsville?” and “Do you go to church in Scottsville?” and “Do I know your grandmother?” she would finally assess the situation, pause for a moment, and then gleefully give her answer. She was always right or so she thought she was. No matter her answer, we knew to nod our heads in agreement or the interrogation would return to square one and the ten to twenty-minute timer would begin again. We convinced ourselves we weren’t really telling lies; we were merely telling fibs. Lies hurt people; fibs get you Blow Pops, Tootsie Rolls, and Candy Kisses.
There were other houses we never failed to visit. Cliff View on Bird Street in Downtown Scottsville was where Mrs. Lucinda Wheeler handed out her famous popcorn balls which were the size of small English boxwoods.
A few doors down from her, Mrs. Hamner Goodwin gave out such generous portions that we often tried to redefine our costumes so we could step up on her front porch more than once. I think she always knew our secret, but she never fussed.
Mrs. Lola Quick on East Main Street baked cookies that were individually wrapped in cellophane and still warm from the oven when they made their way into our bags. They rarely made it as far as the next house.
By the end of this particular Halloween, I had lost my green felt hat, had a half dozen runs in my green tights, and had been mistakenly addressed as Kermit the Frog more than once. One lady actually made me sing a few lines from “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” It’s truly amazing what a kid will do for a Snickers Bar.
Upon my return home, knowing I’d never allow my sister to talk me into dressing as another Disney character, I removed the Peter Pan disguise and tossed it into the box of rags in the corner of the garage where it would later be used to wash and wax the ’67 Delta 88 Oldsmobile.
My sister’s orange plastic pumpkin and my Miller and Rhode’s shopping bag sat on the glass top of the kitchen table. We stood back and watched the arresting actions of our mother who was an officer in the Trick or Treat Police. With the vigilance of a Veg-o-Matic, she would slice and dice up fruit searching for any foreign matter such as razor blades, pins and radioactive material that some prankster may have put in our goodies. This action came from our living in Richmond and Charlottesville for a few years. We soon learned that there were no small explosives in Mrs. Wheeler’s popcorn balls, no illegal substances in Mrs. Goodwin’s trick or treat bags and no harmful material in any of the candy we received from the other houses in the area; just another endearing quality of living in a small town.
The ’67 Delta 88 Oldsmobile has long been scrapped and this Peter Pan did leave Never Never Land and grew up to have daughters who adorned their own Disney derived costumes over a decade of years. This year Peter Pan looks forward to seeing his grandchildren take the same trick or treat route he once took so many years ago.
Mrs. Branham is no longer here to lovingly interrogate a present generation of children, but Halloween in rural Virginia still conjures up a festive atmosphere filled with light-hearted merriment and enough safe, Trick or Treat Police approved candy that will keep dentists in business for years to come.
Happy Halloween y’all.