Don't Get Me Started: Bags of fun on Halloween

There were other houses we never failed to visit. Cliff View on Bird Street in Downtown Scottsville was where Mrs. Lucinda Wheeler handed out her famous popcorn balls which were the size of small English boxwoods.

A few doors down from her, Mrs. Hamner Goodwin gave out such generous portions that we often tried to redefine our costumes so we could step up on her front porch more than once. I think she always knew our secret, but she never fussed.

Mrs. Lola Quick on East Main Street baked cookies that were individually wrapped in cellophane and still warm from the oven when they made their way into our bags. They rarely made it as far as the next house.

By the end of this particular Halloween, I had lost my green felt hat, had a half dozen runs in my green tights, and had been mistakenly addressed as Kermit the Frog more than once. One lady actually made me sing a few lines from “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” It’s truly amazing what a kid will do for a Snickers Bar.

Upon my return home, knowing I’d never allow my sister to talk me into dressing as another Disney character, I removed the Peter Pan disguise and tossed it into the box of rags in the corner of the garage where it would later be used to wash and wax the ’67 Delta 88 Oldsmobile.