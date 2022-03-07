Don't Get Me Started: A pinch of advice on St. Patrick's Day

O’Brien. O’Casey. O’Connor. O’Doherty. O’Neill. O’Shea. O’Mason?

Around St. Patrick’s Day, it seems everyone wants to be Irish whether they have a bloodline connection or not. The Irish are a passionate people with strong convictions and a lust for life and they use lots of Irish Spring deodorant soap, right? Not exactly, but it was one of the very interesting responses I got after asking some local children a few questions about what it meant to be Irish.

It seems kids can name all four islands of Japan, sing the French national anthem (in French), draw well-defined sketches of the past emperors of China, and each one knows the illicit lyrics of the latest rap song, but few know anything about true Irish heritage. But I’ll let you be the judge of that.

After one little girl told me that people in Ireland use only Irish Spring deodorant soap, I was a bit disappointed in myself. I’ve been blessed with an Irish heritage and ancestors possessing names such as O’Moore and Ferguson, but I’m embarrassed to say a bar of Dove graces the soap ledge in my shower. Irish Spring tends to break me out—'manly yes’, but I don’t like it.

“What is the number one export of Ireland?” I asked one little boy.

With great enthusiasm he shouted: “LUCKY CHARMS! Frosted Lucky Charms, they’re magically delicious. But how do they grow those little marshmallows in the shapes of green clovers, yellow moons, pink hearts and—”

“Let’s move on to the next question,” I interrupted.

Perhaps it was jealously that made me cut his answer short. I was raised on Cheerios and Corn Flakes. The only one who ever picked up Lucky Charms for me was my Grandma Mason who would later send it home in plastic sandwich bags stashed in my suitcase like contraband. I was always relieved to walk through my front door at home without some sugar detection alarm going off. I now believe my mother deprived me of part of my Irish heritage by never putting that ‘magically delicious’ cereal on her grocery list.

“Who was St. Patrick and what made him famous?” I asked another little boy.

“I know, I know,” he replied. “He was the guy that went all around Ireland and pinched anybody who wasn’t wearing green.”

That wasn’t quite the response I was expecting to hear and it likely caused many of my Irish forefathers to turn over in their Celtic graves.

To children, the pinching thing makes up about 99.9% of St. Patrick’s Day activity. When I was in the fourth grade, I remember Melinda McNeil was an angelic creature who rarely paid me any attention. Of course, this translated to me constantly making a fool of myself trying to get this angelic creature to pay attention to me. On one particular St. Patrick’s Day in the fourth grade, I was anticipating pinching the arm of the lovely lass, Melinda McNeil.

I stepped off the school bus, walked to my homeroom and my daring desires were dashed when I saw Melinda sitting at her desk wearing a protective shell of green tights, a green corduroy jumper and a set of shamrock barrettes in her naturally red hair.

Later that day, I ended up pinching Helga Shindler, a German exchange student who was not wearing a stitch of green. Helga slapped me. I cried. Melinda McNeil laughed at me and continued to laugh at me long after fourth grade graduation.

“What is the form of currency in Ireland?” I asked a little girl. “In other words, what do they use for money?”

“They use gold,” she answered. “You know, all that gold they get from pots at the end of the rainbow put there by leprechauns.”

I must admit, it was around this little girl’s same age that I went in pursuit of my pot of gold. After a springtime shower, my sister and I noticed that the end of one particular rainbow seemed to be resting on a grassy knoll in a far field of our family farm. By the time we reached the spot where we felt the pot of gold would be awaiting our confiscation, my sister had torn her favorite dress on a barbed wire fence, I had sprained my favorite ankle in a groundhog hole, and all we discovered was a grassy knoll in a far field. At that moment, I knew that being of Irish descent does not necessarily guarantee the inheritance of Irish luck.

Perhaps our young children don’t have all their facts straight, but if you are uncertain about how you should properly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, take on a child’s point of view. This March 17th, shower with a refreshing bar of Irish Spring, eat a big bowl of Lucky Charms, put on your greenest silk tie or sweater or underwear, and chase a rainbow in search of your fortune.

With that said, I do recommend reading a few brochures on sexual harassment before you consider pinching any of your co-workers who forget to where green.