Dex
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among those expressing shock and frustration with Brackney’s termination was Mayor Nikuyah Walker, who took to Facebook on Wednesday evening to share her thoughts.
While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom.
Albemarle County is hoping will help address longstanding concerns about traffic in the corridor.
While Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, no one else on Council was willing to discuss the termination, even as frustrated citizens demanded answers.
RICHMOND — A Northern Virginia sheriff is warning that counterfeit pills have led to two overdoses.
Jenny Koch, project manager with Cville Plans Together, said the team received more than 2,300 comments on the proposed map.
“Major Mooney has said he will not be a candidate for the chief’s position; however, he has committed to helping keep the department moving in a positive direction.”
Four years after his death, the dream of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, whose inherited disease put him in a wheelchair for much of his short life, is closer to coming true.
The announcement did little to clarify the reasons for either employment decision, but followed months of behind the scenes struggles that were recently brought to public attention.
With fans back in the stands, the Virginia football team opens its season with a commanding 43-0 win over William & Mary.