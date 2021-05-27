Primary Color: White Secondary Color: Black Weight: 3.5625lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 10wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: White Secondary Color: Black Weight: 3.5625lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 10wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Despite testimony urging the court not to grant bond, including from the girl's father, Judge Humes J. Franklin granted Coe a $50,000 secured bond.
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
“I have seen this class step up in countless ways that brought joy, support and comfort to your classmates, and to our entire community.”
“Medium-density for whom? Because a lot of times when those buildings go up, we can’t afford them.”
Will consider alternatives to building at Lucky 7 site
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
During a recent meeting of the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee, panel members and neighbors of the project asked about school's capacity, traffic and plans for open space.
“I thought there had to be something, some device already on the market, but there really wasn’t.”
“One Black person on council is not enough. We have to continue to fight so much harder than anyone else for our lives to be considered important.”
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.