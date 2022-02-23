Defense witnesses: Accused killer's illness caused hallucinations, disordered thoughts

LOVINGSTON – Various experts and family members of a man charged with murder in connection with a burned body found along a trail in Nelson County attempted Wednesday to bolster a not guilty by reason of insanity argument.

The multi-day trial of Roger Dale Beverly, 36, started Tuesday in Nelson County Circuit Court. Beverly faces charges of first-degree murder, stabbing with intent to maim or kill, concealing a body and petit larceny in the death of Winfred W. Watson, 48, of Charlottesville. Neither man knew each other prior to the incident.

According to evidence presented by Erik Laub, assistant commonwealth's attorney for Nelson County, Beverly stabbed Watson 13 times while the two were on a wooded trail behind a Lovingston Food Lion on May 2, 2019.

After Watson died, Beverly attempted to set his body on fire and dispose of the 8-inch knife used to kill Watson. He was largely unsuccessful. A passerby saw Beverly standing over Watson's smoldering body and contacted police who soon arrested Beverly at the scene.

The commonwealth wrapped its case Wednesday morning, leaving the afternoon for Beverly's attorney Brady S. Nicks to call several witnesses, including Alissa Price, the mother of Beverly’s child.

Much of Beverly's defense has focused on his mental health and a schizophrenia diagnosis he received after he killed Watson.

According to Price, Beverly's behavior took a concerning turn in the years leading up to the incident, causing her to grow concerned for him and the safety of their child.

Recalling one incident in which she picked up Beverly so he could visit their child, Price said he was acting erratically and she asked him to leave a knife he was carrying in her vehicle.

After his behavior around their child continued to be worrying, Price left to use the bathroom and found him attempting to retrieve the knife from her vehicle.

"He had opened the driver's door and was splayed out over the seat trying to get the knife from the back of the car." she said. "It was concerning for several reasons, including that he hadn't just opened the driver's side passenger door."

Price said she had reached out to both the Nelson County Sheriff's Office as well as Region 10 community mental health treatment organization to seek a psychological evaluation for Beverly but received no help.

"It was really hard and defeating," she said meekly. "I'm a mother and I was working eight to 10 hours a day. I couldn't get him the help he needed alone."

Two expert witnesses were called in the afternoon. Elizabeth Wheeler, a psychologist, testified to a competency evaluation she conducted for Beverly.

According to Wheeler, several factors have to be considered when determining whether someone meets the legal standards of not guilty by reason of insanity. Those include an unawareness of major character consequences; the inability to differentiate between right and wrong; and an inability to control impulse behavior.

Wheeler compared an unawareness of major character consequences to someone thinking they are hitting someone with a teddy bear when, in actuality they've struck someone with a rock. In that situation the person is not in touch with reality, she said, but in their own reality sees the action as reasonable.

Similarly, an inability to differentiate right from wrong is defined by how a person perceives a situation, which can lead them to commit a wrong that, in their false perception of reality, seems right to them.

"Most of the cases I see are more legally nuanced in that that they understand that what they're doing is illegal but they believe they are morally correct," she said.

In her expert opinion, Wheeler said she believed the lack of right/wrong understanding applied to Beverly's decision to fight and kill Watson, whom he told her he believed was going to harm him.

Wheeler said this belief was likely based on auditory hallucinations Beverly was experiencing that made him believe he could hear the thoughts of others.

A second expert psychologist witness, William McKenna, testified much the same, also highlighting the role of Beverly's schizophrenia diagnosis. McKenna said that, based on the evidence available to him, he believed that Beverly's decision to attack Watson was not premeditated and that there was no forethought.

"There was thought connection – if I do this then this will happen – but I do not believe there was any forethought that led him to encounter and kill," McKenna said.

Though both experts testified that there was a lack of premeditation in Beverly's decision to kill Watson, they also both said that there was a clear attempt by the defendant to conceal Watson's body.

Describing the plan as "poorly thought out," McKenna said that Beverly's attempt to burn Watson's body indicated an intention to conceal.

After he was pressed about certain behaviors that could be symptoms of schizophrenia, McKenna said that disordered thinking could have contributed to this decision.

McKenna also pointed to other contributing factors and indications of Beverly's mental illness, such as the poor living conditions Beverly was raised in and lived in prior to the incident. He also pointed to the defendant's constant movement as he sat in the courtroom.

On Thursday Nicks is expected to call two more expert witnesses after which the parties will present closing arguments. Though it cannot be predicted exactly when a jury will reach a verdict, it appears possible that the jurors will get the chance to determine Beverly's fate by the afternoon.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.