March 3, 1942 April 29, 2023

David B. McIlhiney, a resident of Charlottesville for the last twenty-two years, died on April 29, 2023, at the age of 81. A native of Vermont, he grew up in Connecticut and New Hampshire. No immediate family members survive him.

David was ordained to the Episcopal ministry in 1968 and served as the School Minister of Phillips Exeter Academy, as rector of Trinity Church in Claremont, N.H., as the Chaplain at Blue Ridge School and most recently as a member of the staff at St. Paul's Memorial Church in Charlottesville.

David's warmth and wisdom touched people in profound ways. His keen intellect and great good humor made him a compelling preacher. David's ministry touched too many lives to count.

A memorial service will be conducted at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Ave., Charlottesville, Va., on June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m.