Daiya
Daiya enjoys being around people and getting pet. She is the chirpiest out of the bunch and loves zooming around... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Numbers follow changes to the gifted identification process
Omaha! Virginia baseball team beats Dallas Baptist to reach College World Series for first time since 2015
The Virginia baseball team is headed to Omaha and the College World Series for the first time since 2015.
“When did public schools truthfully only become welcoming if you're a Democrat?”
Dominion Energy now has two executives serving on the Board of Visitors
The Virginia baseball team sits on the brink of elimination following a 6-5 loss to Dallas Baptist in the opening game of the Columbia Super Regional.
Virginia didn’t lose Game 1 of its NCAA Super Regional series with Dallas Baptist on Saturday because of one overturned call in the eighth inning. At least that was the public approach Brian O’Connor was taking following the game.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, came across the vehicle or saw anything out of the ordinary is asked to contact police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or (804) 609-5656.
A lover of Dippin’ Dots and dogs, Virginia closer Stephen Schoch is one of college baseball’s unique characters
-
- 4 min to read
“College baseball should be made up of more Stephen Schoch’s.”
“I was really surprised, and surprised in the same way that it turns out … all of my neighbors were when I began to ask them if they knew anything about this, because literally nobody knew anything about this new Comprehensive Plan and the new Future Land Use Map.”
Virginia distance runner Michaela Meyer wins the national championship in 800 meters at the NCAA Track & Field championships.