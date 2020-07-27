Charlottesville resident Raphael Peter Engel, who starred in the 1971 films "Dracula vs. Frankenstein" and "Brain of Blood," will make his first East Coast appearance for fans before double-feature screenings this week at Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City.

Engel, whose screen name is Zandor Vorkov, will be available to greet fans, answer questions and pose for photos from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, before the screenings begin.

To help alleviate blood shortages at the nation's blood banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engel is encouraging film fans to donate blood at blood drives in their own communities. He taped a public service announcement promoting blood drives that will air at this summer's drive-in screenings of "Dracula vs. Frankenstein." 

