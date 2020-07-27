Charlottesville resident Raphael Peter Engel, who starred in the 1971 films "Dracula vs. Frankenstein" and "Brain of Blood," will make his first East Coast appearance for fans before double-feature screenings this week at Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City.
Engel, whose screen name is Zandor Vorkov, will be available to greet fans, answer questions and pose for photos from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, before the screenings begin.
To help alleviate blood shortages at the nation's blood banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Engel is encouraging film fans to donate blood at blood drives in their own communities. He taped a public service announcement promoting blood drives that will air at this summer's drive-in screenings of "Dracula vs. Frankenstein."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.