Jorgen Vik: What are the five greatest threats to your retirement finances?

Which risk factors pose the greatest threat to a retiree’s finances?
The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR) recently published a paper taking a deep dive in search of answers.
The researchers looked at five factors and offered objective answers, as well as subjective answers from retiree interviews.
They considered five risk factors: longevity risk (outliving your money); market risk (investment losses); health risk; family risk (unforeseen need of a family member); and policy risk (such as cuts to Social Security benefits).
Survey participants viewed market risk as the greatest threat, “due to the participants’ exaggeration of market volatility,” according to the survey authors.
The CRR study suggests retirees should reassess the risks.
Objectively, the study found longevity risk, followed by health risk, to be the most serious factors.
So, could it be that the scariness of stock market crashes clouds our judgment?
Could it be we worry too much about market risk because it’s here and now, while living very long or developing health problems is something that may happen later, if at all?
If your account statement shows a large drop, you know exactly how big a hit you’ve taken. It poses an immediate and measurable risk to your finances.
If your doctor tells you your cholesterol is too high or that you need to lose weight — well, you may feel fine, so how bad can it be? Doctors are programmed to warn about that stuff, anyways.
Sometimes, I hear people — men in particular — pooh-pooh the chance of their living a long life. They may say something to the effect of “my dad died before 80; I likely won’t last much longer.” As if heredity were the only, or even dominant, factor.
Maybe some people downplay longevity or health risks because it could mean they have to delay certain gratifications to set themselves up for a potentially better life years down the road.
Next time you contemplate your retirement plan, you may want to keep this study in mind. Are you set up for living a long life? How would you handle significant health care expenses?
If you find the task of answering these questions daunting you may want to consider the counsel of a financial advisor.
Good luck.
Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!