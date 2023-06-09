The Daily Progress has added two summer interns to its staff, bolstering its newsroom while offering real-world reporting experience to the two aspiring journalists.

Luke Fountain of Washington and Lee University and Haley Sandlow of Brown University began their tenure last Monday, already producing a number of stories for Charlottesville’s paper of record.

Since joining The Daily Progress, Fountain has covered a number of crimes in the region, reporting an increase in gun violence since earlier in the year.

“So far it’s been exciting,” he said of his first week on the job. “There’s always something to do and it’s fast paced, which keeps me alert and on the ball.”

The North Carolinian is double majoring in journalism and political science. He spent last summer interning as a Capitol Hill staffer in Washington DC, and is using the next two months to gauge his interest in pursuing a journalism career.

Sandlow, an English and French double major, had previously wanted to work in publishing.

“Then I figured out it wasn’t for me,” the Chicago-area resident said. “I‘ve always really liked journalism and I want to see what it’s like when it’s not just an extracurricular.”

This week alone Sandlow has reported on the relationship between long covid and menopause, and recently interviewed the Charlottesville airport’s departing CEO.

“So far I really like it,” she says.

Sandlow enjoys experiencing new cities and cultures, and is looking forward to seeing more of the Charlottesville area. She laments having missed strawberry picking season, but plans to take advantage of the region’s parks and scenery.

“I think Charlottesville is perfect city to get to know for a summer,” she said.

Fountain has found the city to be quaint yet full of things to do, and he hopes to explore the area more when he settles into the role.