Cyclone
Related to this story
Most Popular
In one of the instances, witnesses said a rap video was being made on a playground at Westhaven when multiple subjects opened fire on the group.
Green burial grounds do not use embalming, have no plastic liners, concrete vaults or exotic wood caskets and do not have plastic memorials. Instead, they use biodegradable containers, and gravesites are marked with flat stones or native plantings.
The driver of the Honda, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, and a passenger, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, both of Unionville, died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The suspect held a handgun and was last seen running eastbound on Bolling Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Those who qualify and pass fall classes will see tuition-free spring semester, too.
"It feels like everything that I've done so far in life has prepared me for something like this and yet I had no idea that a position like this would ever exist."
Sophomore Dontayvion Wicks, who missed last season with Lisfranc fracture in his right foot, had a breakout day at Scott Stadium, showing off his speed and athleticism during the two-hour practice.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
State Police: Ralph and Stacy Plasse, of Unionville, killed in wreck on U.S. Route 522; Michael E. Sprouse, 43, ran stop sign, charged with felonies.
For only the second time since 1984, no Virginia football players were selected in the NFL Draft.