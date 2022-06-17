Curtain Bangs

**This cat is not yet available for adoption.** Kitten was born in care View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Crozet man was killed in an early morning car crash on Saturday, according to Albemarle County police.
In the 1960s, a University of Virginia professor was ousted following efforts to integrate Charlottesville’s racially segregated barber shops.
Brackney alleges that her firing was due to discrimination on the basis of race, color and sex.
Lisa Bendall will be the new athletic director at Albemarle High School.
The disease affects the retina and can lead to irreversible blindness. Over 200 million people worldwide have the disease and there's no FDA approved treatment.
Republican Rep. Bob Good says he’s kept his promises to the people of Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District. In a new 32-page report Good ex…
How much more proof do Americans need before the majority understand that Donald Trump hoped to overturn the results of a legitimate election …
One in, one out for Virginia’s offensive line.
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Beginning Saturday, pools will operate on an alternating schedule so that only one pool will be open each day. That will allow pools to operate with sufficient safety staff on site.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.