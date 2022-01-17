COVID-19 calls for reassessment of senior care

As we welcome 2022, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. COVID-19 has taught us many lessons, but chief among them is to expect the unexpected. Life is full of uncertainties, and you can never be confident about continued income, health, and stability. Now, more than ever, it is important to be prepared for the challenges that may lie ahead as we become caregivers for loved ones and grow older ourselves.

I have recently published the second edition of my book, Aging with A Plan: How a Little Thought Today Can Vastly Improve Your Tomorrow (First Hill Books 2022). The book develops recommendations for building sustainable social, legal, medical, financial, and other support systems for aging and caregiving. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of several of these.

Legal documents

It is daunting to tackle the task of preparing necessary personal legal documents. Surprisingly, only about 40% of American adults have wills, and at most, a third have medical advance directives. But preparing these documents is vital, no matter how old you are. You or your loved one can be healthy one day and on a ventilator a few days later. At a minimum, you should have the following:

• Living Will. In this document you will provide instructions for end-of-life care in case you cannot communicate your wishes yourself. If you are terminally ill or permanently unconscious, would you want your life prolonged through artificial nutrition and hydration or a ventilator? In a living will you can clearly indicate your preferences.

• Health Care Power of Attorney. This document enables you to appoint a decision maker (agent) for health care. You agent will take over if you become unable to make decisions yourself because of dementia or a temporary or permanent injury. Many people need a decision maker long before the end of life because of dementia or a temporary or permanent illness that impairs their mental capacity. You should make sure your agent knows your wishes and will be available and willing to follow them. You should also name an alternate in case the original agent is unavailable or incapacitated when needed.

• Financial Power of Attorney. This document empowers an agent that you name to take over your finances if you are unable to manage them yourself. The agent can write checks, make investment decisions, withdraw money to pay your expenses, and more. You should appoint a trusted person and an alternate.

• Will. Without a will, a probate court will distribute your assets to your next of kin, according to state law. However, if you have particular wishes, such as to leave money to charity or other loved ones, you must have a will.

You can download these documents from the Internet and fill them out. Often, they vary by state, so be sure to select ones that are valid in your state. If you have the means, an even better idea is to consult an elder law or estate planning attorney. Lawyers can tailor documents to their clients’ specific needs. They can also provide advice, such as whether you should establish a trust for your assets.

Be sure to select your decision makers carefully and to discuss your wishes with them periodically. You should make sure that they have copies of all your legal documents. Also, you should revisit your legal documents at least every ten years or when important life changes occur. You want to make sure that they are updated and reflect your current wishes.

Saving

It is crucial to save for retirement. You cannot be confident that you will be able to work as long as you wish or that your partner will always bring in a second income. Your health, economic conditions, or a global pandemic may force you to make unanticipated decisions.

Retirement savings must be a priority even if they come at the cost of other, preferred expenditures. For example, experts advise that if you must choose between retirement savings and helping to pay for your children’s or grandchildren’s university education, you should opt for the former. Student loans are readily available, but there is no such support for retirement. Furthermore, your loved ones will appreciate not having to worry about your financial wellbeing later on.

Even if you plan to have a modest lifestyle, you should be prepared for considerable expenses. Analysts posit that, on average, a couple that is 65 today can expect to spend $300,000 on out-of-pocket medical expenses in retirement. Expensive items such as hearing aids, vision care, and dental care often are not covered by insurance. If you need long-term care in a nursing home, assisted living, or from a home aide, that can potentially cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Take advantage of your employer’s retirement benefits. Put as much money as possible in a 401(k) plan or the equivalent. Buy life insurance to cover funeral expenses and leave some extra money to your loved ones.

If you have the means, consult a financial advisor to make sure that you have invested your money wisely and diversified your portfolio. Getting good financial advice is well worth the cost.

Do your research

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of researching long-term care facilities before selecting one. Tragically, staff and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities were disproportionately affected by the virus. They accounted for 31% of COVID-19 deaths as of June 2021. Studies showed that large outbreaks were far less common in facilities that were highly rated.

If you or your loved one needs to move to a facility, you can gather information online through “Nursing Home Compare” on the Medicare.gov website or your state health department website. In addition, it is important to seek recommendations from knowledgeable acquaintances. If possible, visit facilities yourself to form a firsthand impression of their atmosphere and quality of care.

These and many other recommendations are developed in Aging with a Plan. We should not soon forget that life is unpredictable. And we should not neglect the need to plan ahead so we are better equipped to face the challenges of aging and caregiving.