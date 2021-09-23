County votes to join regional cigarette tax board

Voorhees said other participating localities would be holding similar hearings this month and next, while TJPDC Deputy Direct David Blount indicated the partnering localities should have a fully-functioning board and administrative effort in place by January 1, 2022.

No one spoke at the public hearing last Tuesday, nor did board clerk, Alyson Simpson, receive any written comments in advance of the hearing.

District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked if the purpose of the tax was to raise revenue or alter behavior?

“I’m not sure I’m equipped to answer that question, but I can see why it’s asked,” Voorhees responded. “I’m sure there’s some of that across the years.”

District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson suggested it was an attempt to spread out the tax burden.

“One thing the counties have asked for a long time is to have ways to take the burden off property taxes,” he said. “The counties have to put all their eggs in one basket and this allows us to spread out our eggs.”