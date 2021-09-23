County votes to join regional cigarette tax board

By Jeff Poole
Editor
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to join the regional Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board, creating an opportunity to collect tax revenue on cigarettes sold in the county.
Until new General Assembly legislation took effect July 1, only towns and cities had been permitted to levy cigarette taxes. The state of Virginia already collects $0.60 per pack, as do the towns of Gordonsville ($0.40) and Orange ($0.12). The county tax would not apply to cigarettes sold within the two towns.
In order for the county to collect taxes, it must be part of a regional taxing board comprised of at least six localities. Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Nelson, and Augusta counties are working with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC) to create the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board.
At a public hearing held last Tuesday, county administrator Ted Voorhees noted there was a preference within the industry that localities adopt regional tax administration rather than have every jurisdiction have their own tax and administration.
While each county participating in the regional board can establish its own tax rate, it cannot collect more than $0.40 per pack of cigarettes.
But before it could even think about setting a tax rate, the board had to consider whether or not to join the regional board, which constitutes the first step toward levying taxes on cigarettes sold in the county.
Voorhees said other participating localities would be holding similar hearings this month and next, while TJPDC Deputy Direct David Blount indicated the partnering localities should have a fully-functioning board and administrative effort in place by January 1, 2022.
No one spoke at the public hearing last Tuesday, nor did board clerk, Alyson Simpson, receive any written comments in advance of the hearing.
District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall asked if the purpose of the tax was to raise revenue or alter behavior?
“I’m not sure I’m equipped to answer that question, but I can see why it’s asked,” Voorhees responded. “I’m sure there’s some of that across the years.”
District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson suggested it was an attempt to spread out the tax burden.
“One thing the counties have asked for a long time is to have ways to take the burden off property taxes,” he said. “The counties have to put all their eggs in one basket and this allows us to spread out our eggs.”
“Over the years, the Virginia Association of Counties has worked to get the General Assembly to put counties on equal tax footing with municipalities, so this is now an available source of revenue,” Voorhees said. “The philosophy was, decades ago, that counties provided a lower level of services and therefore municipal governments had more tax choices on the menu. Now we find counties are picking up plenty of comparable services and basic services, such as schools and public safety, are every bit as expensive as municipal services such as infrastructure.”
District 4 Supervisor and board chair, Jim Crozier, suggested the cigarette tax option was another tool in the county’s revenue tool box.
“I think it’s smart of us to adopt it, regardless of what we do with regard to implementing the tax,” he said.
Marshall said he’d be more inclined to support the ordinance to join the regional taxing board if he knew what the tax would be.
“This doesn’t commit us to doing a tax,” District 5 Supervisor Lee Frame noted.
“This is purely to join the group, though it’s reasonable to assume we’re doing this with the intent to establish a tax,” Johnson added.
The Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board would be comprised of one representative from each participating jurisdiction. The board would have the power to assess, collect and disburse cigarette taxes levied by and for each participating locality; inform law enforcement agencies for those violating the tax laws; and, among other provisions, the authority to hire and supervise an administrator of the regional tax program.
Member jurisdictions would be charged an administrative fee deducted from collected local revenue.
According to the regional board agreement, the disbursement to each member jurisdiction shall be determined by the tax rate of the jurisdiction multiplied by the taxable packs of cigarettes reported within the jurisdiction, plus interest and penalties assessed within the jurisdiction in question, plus the jurisdiction’s proportional share of all other revenues, less discounts and proportional expenses.
Should the cigarette tax board fall below six participating jurisdictions, the board will dissolve.
According to TJPDC estimates, the one-time costs for the board would be about $212,650 for technology and equipment, a vehicle for enforcement, a reserve and other startup costs, which would be split among the involved localities.
In the first year, which would only be six months of the current fiscal year, ongoing costs are estimated to be about $98,240. Ongoing costs in other fiscal years would be about $196,480.
The TJPDC also estimated that in the first fiscal year, net revenues for the localities could range from about $402,500 in Albemarle to $300,000 in Orange and $48,822 in Madison.
The Town of Orange generates approximately $90,000 in cigarette tax revenue annually, while Gordonsville expects to collect $78,000 in the coming fiscal year after doubling its tax rate earlier this year.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to join the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board. It will hold a subsequent public hearing later this year to consider establishing a corresponding tax rate.