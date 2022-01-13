County considers banning thru trucks on Rt. 600

By Jeff Poole

Editor

Mount Sharon Road (Route 600) rises and falls, dips and bends around its namesake between Route 20 and Route 615 (Rapidan Road). It averages more than 200 trips daily, according to the last Virginia Department of Transportation count (2017).

At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing to consider banning through-trucks from the 3.06-mile, two-lane, unlined rural road.

The proposed ban originated in November 2021 when Route 600 property owners expressed concerns to VDOT and county officials about the narrow road they say has seen an increase in trucks traffic originating from Culpeper County quarries on Route 615.

In their petition to VDOT, a dozen property owners suggested Route 600 was “one of, if not the most dangerous paved road” in the county. “The road’s topography is a never-ending series of steep slopes and curves with a narrow roadbed that requires normal automobile traffic to hug or drive on road shoulders when passing in opposite directions. When meeting a large truck, passing requires stopping and proceeding with great caution.”

At its Dec. 21 meeting, the board unanimously approved scheduling a public hearing on the topic for its Jan. 25 meeting.

To advertise its consideration of a through-truck ban, the board has to provide a reasonable alternative route.

Initially, the board considered Route 615 into Orange as the alternate route.

VDOT Resident Engineer Alan Saunders noted that a reasonable alternate route would be evaluated by VDOT for potential traffic and safety-related impacts. To be considered viable, an alternate route had to be engineered to sufficient truck travel standards.

Other criteria for restricting truck traffic includes: the character and frequency of truck traffic on the route proposed for the restriction, its compatibility with the affected area, if the roadway is residential in nature, as well as accident history, roadway engineering, vehicle composition and other associated safety issues.

A through-truck ban prohibits any truck, truck and trailer or semi-trailer combination (except panel trucks or pick-up trucks) with no point of origin or destination along the subject route. Local traffic cannot be included in the requested restriction.

An alternate route must be included in the proposed restriction, but it is not binding.

“In the advertisement for the public hearing, you need to include the alternate route and describe it,” Saunders said. “That doesn’t mean that is the [only or definitive] alternate route. It is just one that VDOT would evaluate. You have to define a reasonable alternate route.”

Once the hearing is held and the board’s recommendation is made, VDOT has nine months to evaluate the request.

District 3 Supervisor Keith Marshall, whose district includes Mount Sharon Road, asked about other potential alternate routes, including Route 522.

District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson asked if there should be two alternate routes, depending upon point-of-origin?

“It depends on where you’re coming from and where you want to go,” he said, acknowledging Marshall’s Route 522 suggestion as a viable alternate route.

“How they ultimately get around it is up to them,” Saunders said of the potentially prohibited trucks. “You just have to define an alternate route in the advertisement for the public hearing.”

He noted truck traffic on Route 615 could turn east on Route 627 (Clarks Mountain Road), then take Route 701 (Transco Road) and turn onto Route 522 as an example of an alternate route.

“There is truck traffic coming from Battlefield Farms and we’ve just improved that section of the roadway with widening and trench widening two years ago to stabilize that and make it better accommodate trucks,” he said. “That, too, is an alternate route to 522 and then south back to 20.”

The board unanimously agreed to advertise the public hearing. However, at the end of the meeting, and following the board’s closed session, it voted to advertise Route 522 as the proposed alternate route for re-routing truck traffic on Mount Sharon Road.

The board’s public hearing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the county’s new public safety building, 11282 Government Center Drive, Orange. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. Written comments may be submitted to Attn: Alyson Simpson, P. O. Box 111, Orange, Virginia 22960 or by email to asimpson@orangecountyva.gov and must be received by noon, Tuesday, Jan. 25. For more information, visit www.orangecountyva.gov.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a request for a VDOT speed study on Mount Sharon Road. Since no speed limit is posted, the 55 miles per hour speed limit is the default. Property owners, in requesting the through-truck ban, had also requested VDOT consider reducing the speed limit on the road.

