County announces second wave of "Bounce Back" business support grants

“We’ve been talking about what we’re going to do in the winter, because this isn’t going away,” she said. “I know it looks like this big building out here, but our warehouse is on site and there’s a fully functioning winery here. The actual space open to our customers is pretty small. This balcony space is a neat place we’ve n ever taken advantage of and will open up part of the building we’ve never used before.”

Grateful for the grant, Horton said it also is important to use it to purchase equipment from local vendors and suppliers.

“We want to spend the money locally so we all can reap the benefits of this grant,” she said. “If we buy locally, the businesses we purchase from can benefit from the grant, too. We’re all in this together.”

At the Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum, grant funds were used to help Historic Gordonsville Inc. pay bills and install additional safety measures to protect visitors, volunteers and staff.