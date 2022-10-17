CORRECTION

A caption in the Oct. 17 edition of the Daily Progress incorrectly identified Greg Swope as one of two competitors in the Bill Steers Four Miler. Lloyd Situkali is the man pictured standing next to Mike McKee after the race.
The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university's Grounds.
Two juvenile males were shot, one with serious injuries, Saturday evening near the Omni Hotel parking lot along Ridge-McIntire Road in downtow…
This new bridge over Emmet is actually just one of at least three, maybe four, new spans. After someone crosses Emmet Street from Central Grounds, they would find themselves on the third floor of the Contemplative Commons in an open-air garden with trees.
"I showed up at practically everything that happened in Charlottesville back in those days," Roseberry said in an interview several years ago.
The student teacher was reprimanded despite the fact that the school board’s statement used language similar to her t-shirt.
A one-day trial will be held on Feb. 1 with the plan to create a locally relevant artwork from the divisive bronze at stake.
A Ruckersville man ran a fentanyl operation using his son and his girlfriend, even after one of his associates died from an overdose.
At 9:05 Wednesday morning, 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good sent out a Tweet criticizing Democratic President Joe Biden. It read, …
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted: “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”
The game was originally scheduled Sept. 30, was pushed back Oct. 1 and postponed again due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.