CORRECTION

IMG-0324.jpg

Mike McKee and Lloyd Situkali both competed in the Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler on Saturday at Foxfield. This cutline has been edited for accuracy.

 Courtesy of Mark Lorenzoni

A caption in the Oct. 17 edition of the Daily Progress incorrectly identified Greg Swope as one of two competitors in the Bill Steers Four Miler. Lloyd Situkali is the man pictured standing next to Mike McKee after the race.

