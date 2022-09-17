 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

The Daily Progress published a story about the tuition rebate that the UVa Board of Visitors agreed to credit students for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters. The story stated that the rebate will cost UVa $75 million when the correct cost the university is $7.5 million.

