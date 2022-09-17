The Daily Progress published a story about the tuition rebate that the UVa Board of Visitors agreed to credit students for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters. The rebate will cost UVa $7.5 million.
Correction on UVa rebate
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
Officials said the more than 30 mall tenants will continue out their leases.
Charlottesville Police cordoned off Elliott Avenue from Avon Street to Rayon Street Thursday evening to investigate multiple vehicle collisions.
St. Anne's-Belfield standout Kymora Johnson commits to the Virginia women's basketball program.
The detour will take effect at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 and will be in place until Sept. 22.
Man drove away, struck several cars and then killed himself as officers approached, according to police.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Back in the 1980s, the Rivanna authority bought this land likely unaware that Buck Mountain Creek played habitat to the James River spinymussel, a little mollusk whose presence as a species on earth might be compromised by building another reservoir.
Ellis' history as a student leader included hiring a racist eugenics proponent to speak during Black History Month in 1975 and cancelled a gay rights rally because it was "not an issue viewed highly in the university."
“Use your white privilege and stand with us, because when it comes down to it and they want to start violence like [the noose], who is going to be right there, putting their body on the line just like mine?”