Correction for Aug. 22

» Low-bush blueberries, also known as wild blueberries, are native to Maine and parts of eastern Canada only. They are sold fresh during August throughout the Northeastern U.S. as far south as New Jersey. Frozen wild blueberries are available in freezer aisles all year long, and 99% of the crop is frozen. The locations of origin and availability of wild blueberries were listed incorrectly in Hilde Lee's food column on Page B4 in the Aug. 12 issue.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.