Correction: fingerless, not fiberglass, gloves

Due to a misreading of handwriting, a story published Friday, Nov. 18, "Guns seized from dorm room," incorrectly described the gloves that were found in the Bice House room of murder suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. The search warrant inventory actually noted that gloves found in the suspect's room were fingerless.

