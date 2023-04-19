A story that ran in Tuesday’s paper titled “‘Perfecting timing’: Public takes up rare opportunity to tour recently redesigned Carr’s Hill gardens” quoted multiple sources saying Jim Ryan is the first president of the University of Virginia to use Carr’s Hill as a primary residence. This is not true.
Correction 4/20
