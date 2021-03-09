Corn confusion? Buy cornmeal, grits and polenta with confidence

Per artisan grain producer Anson Mills, “Flints also have different basic flavor profiles when compared in similar cookery to dents. Flints possess more mineral and floral notes, dents more ‘corn’ flavor up front, followed by supporting floral and mineral notes.” Though traditionally polenta is made from flint corn, there are no regulations requiring packages labeled “polenta” to be made from it today.

I typically think of grits as white corn, because that’s what I grew up eating, but yellow grits are common as well. Historically, color preference is said to be based on whether you lived in an urban (white corn) or rural (yellow corn) area, and some heirloom producers also offer them in shades of blue and red. As for the difference between yellow and white corn: Yellow corn is said to have a more robust corn flavor, while white corn is slightly more delicate with more mineral and floral notes. However, the distinction in taste is largely negligible.

And what about hominy grits? Hominy itself is corn that has been nixtamalized, meaning that it has been treated with an alkaline solution to remove the kernel’s outer coating.