July 7, 1923 May 28, 2023

Corinne Anderson Beard died after a long, active, artistic life at age 99, on May 28, 2023, in Vero Beach, Fla. Corinne is survived by two sons and two daughters in-law, Bob, and his wife, Ellen, of Ivy, Va., and Tom, and his wife, Laurie, of Vero Beach. Four grandsons are also left to cherish her memory, Dustin Beard and Dylan Beard of St. Helens, Ore., Ryan Beard of Alexandria, Va. and Wesley Beard of Durham, N.C.

Corinne was born the daughter of hardworking Swedish immigrants, Anna and Ernie Anderson, on July 7, 1923 in Minneapolis, Minn. Her husband, Elliott, her parents, and her sister, Delores, predecease her. Corinne spent a few memorable years in Sweden as a child and, later, graduated from Washburn High the same month as the attack on Pearl Harbor. Corinne attended the Univ. of Minnesota but showed her grit and independence by leaving Minnesota behind by train for the orange groves of nineteen forties Los Angeles, where she worked as an executive secretary, among other positions. She worked as a supervisor for the Wells Organization in Dallas and Atlanta, raising money for church building funds.

In Atlanta, she met a smiling World War Two fighter pilot and IBM salesman from Shelbyville, Kentucky, Elliott B. Beard, who always kept her laughing. They were soon married in Atlanta, and had two sons, before Elliott was transferred to Jackson, Miss. Corinne and Elliott spent over 50 happy years in Jackson, where she was active at St. James Episcopal Church. As a lay leader, she received the Education for Ministry degree from the University of the South. Corinne took art lessons in Jackson and became a talented artist in oils and watercolors. She was a keen bridge player and community volunteer for various causes. She enjoyed being a part of women's clubs in Jackson. Corinne and Elliott also traveled the world, and hosted professionals and students from around the globe, as part of his leadership role with Rotary International.

Corinne and Elliott moved to Charlottesville, Va. in 2010 to be closer to their grandchildren. After Elliott died in 2013, Corinne enjoyed spending time with friends at University Village and, later, survived the Covid pandemic at Martha Jefferson House. Corinne will be interred alongside her beloved husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this year.

Memorials in Corinne's honor can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Dr., Jackson, MS 39216, to the VNA Hospice House of Vero Beach, 901 37th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960, or to your local Hospice organization. She was a great mom! MILLENNIUM CREMATION SERVICE 800 8th St., Vero Beach, FL 32962