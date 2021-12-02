Conway Kitty
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
Video footage taken by a FedEx driver shows a Staunton man crashing and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 64 following a vehicle pursuit with…

Virginia's Pack Line defense will face one of its biggest tests of the season against Iowa, which has the nation's leading scorer and has eclipsed 100 points three times this season.
Just as the federal Sines v. Kessler trial was gearing up, Jason Kessler's own Freedom of Information lawsuit was largely dismissed by a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 75-74 loss to Iowa.