Charlottesville City Market is in need of a local creative mind to think up a “fun and fresh” poster to celebrate the farmers market’s 50th anniversary.

The city’s parks and recreation department will be organizing a contest to select the winning artist, who will not only win bragging rights but also a $500 check, according to the city.

“The Charlottesville City Market is in need of a fun and fresh poster to help celebrate 50 years of our market serving the community,” the city said in a statement. “Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will select 1 winning poster design that depicts a combination of engaging graphics, informative messaging, and regional or market identity.”

The deadline for entries is March 12. Those interested are permitted to submit more than one entry, according to the city.

For half a century now, the Charlottesville City Market has offered fresh produce, herbs, plants, meats, arts, crafts, baked goods and more in downtown Charlottesville. The market, which operates every Saturday from April through November, now hosts more than 65 vendors.

For more information and entry details, please visit www.charlottesville.gov/citymarket or contact market management at citymarket@charlottesville.gov.