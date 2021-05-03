Scottsville expecting a ‘normal schedule of events’ this summer

The town of Scottsville is expected to present a relative normal schedule of events this summer compared to last year, despite the ongoing pandemic. According to town spokesperson Matt Lawless, things are moving in the right direction. “And we hope that things will keep moving in the right direction, setting the stage for a normal schedule of events,” Lawless said.

With more people receiving their vaccines, and local Covid cases dropping, several events that didn’t happen last year, or were downsized, will happen this year. Lawless mentioned the Batteau Festival (June 23rd) and the annual 4th of July festivities that are currently in the line-up. Others are the Pollinator Festival (June 26th), a special farmers market with vendors and education on the environment, Summer Fun (August 14), a special farmers market, neighborhood cleanup, and outdoor concert, and Community Day (September 11), an annual event where folks clean up on the James River, followed by a special farmers market and evening outdoor concert.

“Since July 4th is on a Sunday this year, all the festivities take place on Saturday July 3rd,” Lawless said. Per tradition, the annual parade starts at 9 a.m. that Saturday, followed by mid-day yard sales and car show, outdoor concerts and fireworks at sunset.