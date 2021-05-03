Scottsville expecting a ‘normal schedule of events’ this summer

The town of Scottsville is expected to present a relative normal schedule of events this summer compared to last year, despite the ongoing pandemic. According to town spokesperson Matt Lawless, things are moving in the right direction. “And we hope that things will keep moving in the right direction, setting the stage for a normal schedule of events,” Lawless said.
With more people receiving their vaccines, and local Covid cases dropping, several events that didn’t happen last year, or were downsized, will happen this year. Lawless mentioned the Batteau Festival (June 23rd) and the annual 4th of July festivities that are currently in the line-up. Others are the Pollinator Festival (June 26th), a special farmers market with vendors and education on the environment, Summer Fun (August 14), a special farmers market, neighborhood cleanup, and outdoor concert, and Community Day (September 11), an annual event where folks clean up on the James River, followed by a special farmers market and evening outdoor concert.
“Since July 4th is on a Sunday this year, all the festivities take place on Saturday July 3rd,” Lawless said. Per tradition, the annual parade starts at 9 a.m. that Saturday, followed by mid-day yard sales and car show, outdoor concerts and fireworks at sunset.
“One thing we will look at is crowd size for all these events,” Lawless said. “At the moment, I cannot say with confidence what that will look like. But we have to remain vigilant, and we have to make sure folks are socially distanced. That means I don’t expect that we will be able to have any events at full capacity quite yet.”
Lawless mentioned that the town will work closely with agency partners like VDOT and the Health Department. “Their guidance will help set the rules for our events, and I appreciate their help,” Lawless said.
The town will communicate closer to the summer months what mitigation strategies will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety.
Fluvanna County
Brian Rothamel, Economic Development Coordinator at Fluvanna County, also expects things to slowly return to normal.
“We expect with vaccinations and safe procedures implemented, that 2021 will resemble something closer to what we remember than what we experienced last year,” Rothamel said. “We are constantly monitoring and passing along to businesses from Fluvanna any new COVID protocols as the state develops them.”
It means that, according to Rothamel, a measured and careful approach is still pivotal. “We will continue to follow proper guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the Governor’s Office for County events.”
Two major events have been scheduled; the County Carnival (May 5-8) and the County Fair (August 19-21).
For those who would like to enjoy the outdoors safely, Fluvanna County has much for offer. Pleasant Grove Park offers 22 miles of hiking, biking and horse trails, two lakes for boating and fishing; two wineries, a golf course and an orchard, to name just a few of the amenities.