Fluvanna library to host presentation on history of area's enslaved peoples

Local historian and retired teacher Horace Scruggs III will be discussing the history of Fluvanna County’s former enslaved population at the Fluvanna County Library next month.

The presentation on Feb. 1 will include Scrugg’s research and three documentary films he’s produced on the history of slavery in Fluvanna and the surrounding areas.

Scruggs, who is retired, previously taught at Piedmont Virginia Community College and Fluvanna Public Schools, among others.

The library event in honor of Black History Month will take place at the Friends of the Fluvanna County Library’s monthly meeting at 214 Commons Blvd. in Palmyra. Attendance is free and open to the public, with coffee and tea available. For questions, call the library at (434) 589-1400.