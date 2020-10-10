Flushing out toilet myths

“Hey, buddy, you in the market for a fine piece of porcelain?” he’d ask around the cigar. “I’ve got just what you need. Over here we’ve got an imported number with sleek lines and a seat covered in rich Corinthian leather. Or maybe you’re lookin’ for a nice domestic model with simpler lines. If you’re in the market for an antique, I’ve got a fine little number over here—lots of room with a moon cut in the door and everything.”

Funny how those mock bathrooms are set up in an area closer to the size of my backyard than my bathroom. And they always have them accented with beautiful rugs, bathing accessories from Victoria’s Secret, and draperies. Draperies? You know you have acquired great success when you have draperies in your bathroom.

Why don’t they make these displays a little more realistic so we can actually get an idea of how the toilet is going to look in our own bathroom? The showroom bathrooms should be one-sixth the size and the draperies should be replaced with a roll up shade that hangs slightly askew and is difficult to adjust. Add a few mint green streaks down the sink basin to represent dried Crest toothpaste where the kids lacked the proper spitting force. Hang a few wet towels over the shower rod—they don’t have to match either. (You have to save the matching towels for when the in-laws come for a visit.) Throw a few miniature rubber porpoises, tropical animals and a dinosaur or two in the tub and a couple Barbies on the floor. And add any other toy which might be pleasant to step on at 5:45 AM in the morning with a bare, sleepy foot.