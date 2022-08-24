Don't Get Me Started: Some men are just a cut above (copy)

I was sure I hadn’t taken a wrong turn. 201 Riverview Road. That’s what the poster on the stop sign back at the intersection had read. “201 Riverview Road. BIG YARD SALE This Saturday. 8:00 to 1:00.” As I slowly drove down the country road I looked to the left and the right, trying to spot a front yard littered with items pulled from the attic or the basement or from under the kids’ bed to be sold for pocket change. I saw nothing.

Finally, I saw “201 Riverview Road” sloppily printed in white paint on a black mailbox. I looked at the front yard of the aging farmhouse, but saw no card tables and TV trays filled with mismatched dinnerware or abused stuffed animals or jigsaw puzzles with missing pieces or broken appliances or mugs inscribed with the names of places where families spent their summer vacations. There was no yard sale happening here today. But this was where the directions lead me. Curiosity got the best of me so I pulled into the driveway, got out and knocked on the door.

An older gentleman who resembled Captain Kangaroo on a bad hair day opened the door wearing boxer shorts, a flannel robe and holding a half eaten Eggo.

“Mornin’,” he said. “Can I help y’?”

“Yes, sir,” I replied. “There’s a sign up at the intersection that says you’re having a yard sale here today. Was it canceled?”

“No, we had it.”

“But it’s only 8:15 in the morning. And everything’s gone?”

“We had it six months ago. You mean the wind hasn’t blown that sign down yet?”

“No, it hasn’t.”

“I guess that’s why people keep drivin’ slow by my house every Saturday mornin’. I was gettin’ kind o’ nervous. Now if you’re interested, I’ve still got some old stuffed animals and a few broken appliances left from that sale. I’d be glad to let you look at ‘em if you’d like.”

“No thanks,” I said. “Have a nice day.”

“I’m planin’ on havin’ another yard sale next month if you’re interested,” he said as I walked toward the car.

“Thanks a bunch. I’ll just look for the signs.”

As I reached the intersection, I looked over at the stop sign where I once again saw the faded yard sale sign. If I had taken the time earlier, I might have figured out the yard sale had long been history. A Gerald Ford for President and a Buy War Bonds sticker was also posted on the same stop sign.

Excuse me, but is it really so difficult to remove these obsolete posters from our street signs and telephone poles and fence posts? Advertising is a must to ensure the monetary success of Elementary school craft shows or to guarantee the election of your political candidate to his or her prospective office. But why do we seem incapable of removing those school craft fair posters from the telephone pole before our children have graduated from college? Why can’t we take down the political stickers from tree trunks before our candidate has retired from his or her life as a public servant?

We all know we shouldn’t throw candy wrappers and beer bottles from our trucks and cars, but what is any worse than littering our byways with sun-baked, rain-soaked, snow-covered publicity secured with tacks and staples and non-biodegradable duct tape?

Let me assure you, cardboard and poster board ads aren’t the only items that curl up and die like crucified criminals. If you receive an invitation to a wedding or baby shower with detailed directions that include phrases such as “take a left at the white balloons attached to the Elm Street sign” or “take a right at the mailbox with the pink balloons” you can rest assured that six months later when you drive by Elm Street or that mailbox, you’ll see the same balloons still attached; limply dangling like rotting fish on a trout line left on the bank of the river.

I don’t know about you, but I make enough wrong turns following well-defined directions. I don’t need a bunch of obsolete signs along the way leading me to yard sales that happened when the Bee Gees had a number one song or telling me to vote for a candidate who has long been in jail.

If we don’t start removing some of these masking taped menaces, we won’t be able to find our way home because the road signs will be obliterated with litter and the scenery along our byways will be so obscured by hordes of posters that familiar landmarks will be unrecognizable; leaving us lost on the information highway.

I’m aware it would be a gigantic project for one person to clean up all the dump truck loads worth of ads hanging on posts and trees, so that’s why we need some sort of community action. I recently thought I had found just what the doctor ordered. I was pleased to see an ad on a telephone pole in town that said that this coming Saturday was designated as Roadside Poster Clean Up Day. Hey, now there’s some good news.

On the other hand, I was not pleased to discover that the advertisement was for a Saturday in March of last year. Need I say more?