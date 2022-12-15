Don't Get Me Started: My true love gave to me...

There are only a few more shopping days left before Christmas. The shelves have been depleted of all the “good stuff” and stores are making room for the Valentine’s Day candies and the St. Patrick’s Day cards.

If there are any names left on your list, they are most likely the names of men. Around the holidays, be glad if you are a man married to a woman who appreciates any gift purchased from Victoria’s Secret, J. Jill, or Bath and Body Works. If it is lacy, smells of an English garden at Downton Abbey, and is not an apparatus used to suck up crumbs from the kitchen floor, she’ll most likely be pleased with the gift.

On the other hand, the gift choices for men are limited and I wouldn’t suggest a frilly nightgown, or a lavender-scented drawer liner, or apricot bath beads for the man in your life unless, of course, he is a man who sews and wears a bit too much purple.

I have received many wonderful gifts in my day, but I knew I had become a real man, not when I dated a cheerleader for the first time, but when I received Old Spice cologne in my stocking. I received it in my early twenties, and at 60 years of age, I am still using that same bottle of Old Spice.

Unfortunately, fathers have a difficult time telling their sons and daughters that one bottle of this masculine nectar will last the average man ten years. So, his children continue to wrap a box of it each Christmas, give it to their dad, and he says something nice like “Gosh, thanks kids. I was almost out” and then stores it in the garage with the other collection of bottles. And what happens to all this aromatic concoction over the years?

I’m not sure what my father ever did with his dozen bottles my sister and I gave him, but recently my dog was sprayed by a skunk in the middle of the night. I recalled I had something in the garage that might eliminate the horrendous odor. I’m not going to come right out and say what it was that I mixed together in a wash tub and five gallons of water, but my dog no longer barks; he now wears a sailor’s cap and whistles the theme from the Old Spice commercial.

Tools are a good option for the man on your list. On Christmas morning his eyes will light up like the White House Christmas tree when he unwraps a Craftsman wrench, ratchet or hammer. These gifts are practical and easy to find at your local hardware store. Whether you are a professional or a weekend handyman, getting tools each Christmas is a good idea since you will need to replace them each year after losing them in the snow a few days after New Year’s while you pound, twist, bang, and pull the red and green tree stand from the base of your dried up cedar, fir, or pine.

Men seem to get a lot of socks around the holidays. Socks are good gifts because we guys don’t really know how to properly put them on or take them off. Women calmly and carefully gather their sock from the top to the toe, slip their pedicured digits into them and slowly work it up to the top of their ankle without stretching a stitch.

On the other hand, we men-folk take no measures to increase the longevity of a sock. A sock is a sock. Its purpose is to keep the Redwing work boot form wearing blisters on your heel and keep your foot warm when you’re tending to livestock or sitting in a deer stand at five-thirty in the morning. Give a man a pair of socks and in a week’s time he will have stretched them to such extremes that he’ll have to buy a new pair, but will have gained two stocking caps.

Ties are another good Christmas gift for men because we hate buying them about as much as we hate wearing them. I would like to know who decided it would be a great fashion statement to wear a long, tailored piece of cloth around your neck to church, weddings, the office, and cocktail parties. I’d also like to know if he’s still alive. If he is, I’d enjoy slowly choking him with his grand invention.

One more thing about ties: Why is it that a piece of clothing that is made from no more than three handkerchiefs worth of fabric costs more than a pair of Haggar slacks? Boggles the mind.

The way I see it, the way to man’s holiday heart is through his stomach. I personally enjoy those decadent gift packages of assorted cheeses, salamis, creamy spreads and pepper jellies from Hickory Farms. A tin of Danish butter cookies from the Dollar General is a staple good around this time of the year. Chocolate covered cherries, fruitcake, Whitman Samplers, and Christmas cookies in the shapes of Santa, reindeer, and partially winged angels always hit the spot. Of course, after devouring this array of foods which are banned by every exercise guru on earth, one can kiss those Arrow shirts from your mother-in-law with the 16-inch neckline goodbye.

So, ladies, don’t worry. There are lots of things left in the stores that would be appropriate to buy for the man in your life. And how will you know you got him the perfect gifts? Well, after the wrapping and ribbons have been discarded and the kids are playing with their Power Rangers or Barbie dolls, if the man of your dreams is standing in front of the tree wearing a stiff Arrow shirt with his face turning blue as the new tie around his neck cuts off all circulation to his brain, his feet are swelling as the new socks cut off the blood flow to his toes, and he is holding his new wrench, ratchet and hammer in one hand while his other hand caresses his stomach which is aching from eating too many varieties of cheese from a Hickory Farms assorted pack, and the smell of Old Spice hangs like a fog in the room, you can rest assured that you have given him a Christmas morning he will never forget.