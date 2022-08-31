Don't Get Me Started: Attack of the summer tomatoes

Have you eaten many tomatoes lately? I might as well ask you if you’ve taken a breath lately. Summer in the South means tomato sauce, tomato paste, tomato sandwiches, stewed tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and fried green tomatoes. Supper is not complete without a sliced, well-salted and well-peppered tomato on a blue willow plate.

What is it with tomatoes? They seem to multiply overnight. You can fill your apron and buckets with every tomato in the garden, step into the kitchen and before the screened door hits you in the butt, the tomato plants are already bent over from another bumper crop. The only thing that propagates faster than tomatoes is Tupperware. A woman can go to a Tupperware party, bring home a set of four bowls, a juice container, some multi-colored cups and, a day later, her cabinets are overflowing with the stuff.

Meanwhile, back at the Ranch dressing, the tomatoes keep coming. They must be direct descendants of the kudzu family. A little sunshine and a couple heavy dews can send a tomato plant soaring so high it can accommodate a tree house. These plants spread across the August-baked ground like cheap gossip through the streets of a small town.

Trying to keep them upright is a losing battle. Some people prop them up against trellises or woven wire while others drive states into the ground and tie them up with worn stockings—stockings of the most conservative style as any good Southern belle knows. No fishnets. I have tried using those circular tomato tiers but too often the plants consume these supposedly strong-as-steel supports until they become more like miniature green Towers of Pisa.

Tomato madness begins in March when the Co-ops, grocery stores and nurseries start selling their bedding plants. You get there early in hopes of being the first to gaze upon the new hybrids. Some of the plants will produce bright red fruit. Others will be bright yellow. Some are of a pinkish color. Others have been cross-pollinated to produce tomatoes whose shape will resemble the profile of Alfred Hitchcock which make up the “Psycho” variety.

The sturdy little plants are stacked on airy shelves in plastic flats which house around 36 individual seedlings that, thank goodness, break away into groups of four or six. On the average, six tomato plants can feed a family of four for a decade. I enjoy seeing first-time gardeners. You can pick them out by the way they arrive at the counter with an entire 36-plant flat of tomatoes and say something like: “I just can’t believe you can get this many tomato plants at six for a dollar. What a bargain.”

An old timer in line behind this first-timer whispers to his wife: “Who the heck does she work for? Del Monte?” One hopes so. To “put up” an entire crop of tomatoes produced from 36 plants, one would need a pantry with the square footage equal to that of the Louvre Museum. Let me assure you, a few plants will be all you need and want.

But it’s funny with tomatoes; at first, you enjoy getting them fresh off the plant. You enjoy the tossed salads. You relish the thick slices on your hamburgers. But before you know it, you run out of window sills on which to perch them, shelves on which to shelve them, and jars in which to can them. You look for all sorts of ways to rid yourself of these big red things that are taking over your life.

You find yourself giving them away in blue or pink baskets to expectant mothers at baby showers. You give a bushel as a wedding gift. Even teachers’ apples are replaced by tomatoes. Your little nephew wanted Transformers for his birthday, but surely a crate full of tomatoes is what every eight-year-old really desires. You find yourself sending over formal invitations to friends and family, enemies, and even friends and family of enemies to come and take some tomatoes off your hands.

Lastly, the overflowing plants turn you to a life of crime. Before you know it, you are involved in what I like to call a “drive-by bagging”. This involves knowing the daily routine of your neighbors. When they are either at work or taking the kids to school or even going to church, you sneak up on their porch, deposit a brown paper bag of unmarked tomatoes in front of their door, and speed away leaving no trace of foul play.

When neighbor returns home, they find the bag, open it up to discover the large cargo of tomatoes, and then say something like: “Oh, my, Granny or Aunt Joyce, or good ol’ Mr. Greene must’ve dropped these off.” They go into their house unaware they are the victim of an offense that will never be incorporated into Virginia’s crime rate percentage.

When it really comes down to it, I have only one problem with tomatoes and that’s how they are considered a fruit and not a vegetable. I’m sorry, that just isn’t right. I’ll continue to give them away, retrieve them from friends, eat them stewed, sliced, diced, fried and on white bread with Duke’s mayo, but I’ll be darned if I’m going to slice them up and put them on my Corn Flakes. Fruit? I don’t think so.

Fruit or vegetable, what would summer in the South be without tomatoes?

By the way, have you eaten many squash and cucumbers lately?