Camp Create: The Scrappy Elephant offers summer camps

The Scrappy Elephant in Palmyra, a creative reuse center that opened in September of last year, will offer summer camps for kids ages 7-14, starting in June, and the camps will run through the end of July. Called Camp Create, young participants will have a chance to explore the great outdoors, and find their inner artist, creating artworks from reclaimed materials and materials found in nature.
“It’s not just a fun way to spend time at a summer camp, we will also teach kids the importance of environmental awareness and sustainability,” owner Sarah Sweet of the Scrappy Elephant said. “That’s what makes this camp unique.”
Sweet, who is an art teacher by trade, opened The Scrappy Elephant last year, in an effort to keep thousands of pounds of usable materials away from the landfill, and contribute to a healthier planet.
“It’s about giving materials a second life through art,” Sweet said. “People have a chance to bring their materials to me, and I sort it out, and find ways to reuse it.”
Also called upcycling or repurposing, The Scrappy Elephant caters to artists who are looking for raw materials for their next project, or folks looking for an array of art supplies.
“People who visit the store can fill a bag with whatever they like for $15,” Sweet explained. “Since we are still dealing with the pandemic, we only open for appointments at the moment.”
The studio on the premises is also available to use for groups or families. All the art supplies in the studio can be used to create artworks, and most reservations for the studio last an hour.
“And I do all the clean-up,” Sweet said.
The success of the store, and the importance of teaching the next generation about sustainability, prompted Sweet to set the stage for week-long summer camps, starting the week of June 7.
“We will offer half-day camps, for eight kids at a time,” Sweet explained. “The first day we will be mostly outside, building a fort out of bamboo. The rest of the week we will be creating pieces of art using reclaimed materials and materials found in nature. The great thing is that we will spend a great deal of time outside. When we are in the studio, we will make sure kids are socially distanced, and they wear masks.”
The kids will also be separated by age, creating a group with some younger kids, and the older ones. Sweet will get help teaching the summer camp from Charlotte Broxon, who’s a former public school art teacher as well.
The first week of camp will run from June 7 through the 11th. The last week will start on July 26th, and will end on July 30th. Snacks are provided, but kids will need to bring lunch.