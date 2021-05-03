Camp Create: The Scrappy Elephant offers summer camps

The studio on the premises is also available to use for groups or families. All the art supplies in the studio can be used to create artworks, and most reservations for the studio last an hour.

“And I do all the clean-up,” Sweet said.

The success of the store, and the importance of teaching the next generation about sustainability, prompted Sweet to set the stage for week-long summer camps, starting the week of June 7.

“We will offer half-day camps, for eight kids at a time,” Sweet explained. “The first day we will be mostly outside, building a fort out of bamboo. The rest of the week we will be creating pieces of art using reclaimed materials and materials found in nature. The great thing is that we will spend a great deal of time outside. When we are in the studio, we will make sure kids are socially distanced, and they wear masks.”

The kids will also be separated by age, creating a group with some younger kids, and the older ones. Sweet will get help teaching the summer camp from Charlotte Broxon, who’s a former public school art teacher as well.