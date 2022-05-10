Camp Create: half-day summer camps return to The Scrappy Elephant

For the second year in a row, The Scrappy Elephant in Palmyra, a creative reuse center that opened in September of 2020, will offer summer camps for kids, ages 7-12. The camps will be offered for a total of four weeks; May 23-27, May 30-June 3, and from June 20-24 and from June 27-July 1.

Called Camp Create, young participants will have a chance to explore the great outdoors, and find their inner artist, creating artworks from reclaimed materials and materials found in nature.

“It’s not just a fun way to spend time at a summer camp, we will also teach kids the importance of environmental awareness and sustainability,” owner Sarah Sweet of the Scrappy Elephant said. “That’s what makes this camp unique.”

Sweet, who is an art teacher by trade, opened The Scrappy Elephant in September of 2020, in an effort to keep thousands of pounds of usable materials away from the landfill, and contribute to a healthier planet.

“It’s about giving materials a second life through art,” Sweet said. “People have a chance to bring their materials to me, and I sort it out, and find ways to reuse it.”

Last year was the first time Sweet offered half-day summer camps, and with great success; all time slots over a 6-week period filled up.

“The feedback I received from parents and kids was wonderful,” Sweet said. “Some kids even said it was their best camp of the summer. So it makes sense to offer those camps again.”

But instead of expanding the summer camp hours, this year Sweet is actually decreasing the number of weeks, and with good reason, the owner said.

“I’m in the process of opening up a second location of The Scrappy Elephant in Charlottesville,” Sweet said. “It’s going to be located in McIntire Plaza. I get the space in July and hope to open the second week of August. So that will keep me busy.”

Campers will spend a great deal of their time outdoors, creating pieces of art using reclaimed materials and materials found in nature. The young explores and artists will also use the studio space to create their pieces of art.

“Creating art is just soothing for the soul,” Sweet said.

For next year, Sweet hopes to offer summer camps in Charlottesville as well.