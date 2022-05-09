‘Batteauing’: New tour company offers immersive experience on the James River

It is perhaps an understatement to say that for Will Smith and Will Cash, Amherst County natives, and friends for life, the James River has played an important role in their lives. The river that flows from the Appalachian Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay, runs through their veins. From an early age, they fell in love with traveling the James on a bateau, and have both been crewing their own bateau in the annual James River Batteau Festival since 2006.

Since April of this year, both Smith and Cash have found a way to share their passion by founding The James River Batteau Company. They offer tours on their bateau, the Morning Dew, and promise an immersive experience and a way to float down the river as hundreds of bateaumen did 200 years ago, when the James earned the reputation of becoming the most important river in United States history.

“I practically grew up on a batteau,” Smith said. “My father, Ralph, became involved in the annual festival in 1988, and was chairman of the festival for 15 years,” he said. “I was born in 1987.”

In the late 18th and 19th centuries, bateaux navigated the James River, bringing crops such as tobacco to the Eastern Seaboard. The introduction of the flat-bottomed pole boats was extremely important for Virginia, Smith explained.

“It was a great way to bring huge amounts of colonial exports to market, and to England,” Smith said. “It completely changed how people were able to transport their crops relatively quickly. A single batteau could hold 12,000 pounds of tobacco.”

Annually, history enthusiasts recreate the journey during the week-long Batteau Festival in June, and float their bateaux from Lynchburg to Maidens.

And now, on board of one of the only commercially operated and period-correct reproduction of a batteau, Smith and Cash have opened up a unique touring opportunity to the public.

“This has been years in the making,” Smith said. “Both Will and I moved away from the area, traveled the world, and earned our stripes in the tourism industry,” he said. “But The James River has always called us. Even when we weren’t around locally, we would always come back for the festival. For both of us, it always felt like kids waiting for Christmas. And I missed Christmas once or twice, but never the Batteau Festival.”

According to both Smith and Cash, the stars aligned last year, and they set in motion the process of starting their own company.

“We got Morning Dew in the water in July,” Cash said. “And for months we made sure we got to know every inch of the river that we’ll be operating on. The logistics kept us busy, but it’s important to get right.”

The first tour on Morning Dew left on April 1st, and since then around 200 people have already booked a tour for the summer, Smith said.

“The response has been bigger than we expected,” the co-founder said. “And we are happy with that. We want to bring this unique experience to as many people as possible.”

The Morning Dew holds up to six people per trip, and those guests can take away from the trip whatever they want.

“If you are a history buff, and you want to learn about the history of batteauing on The James, we can tell guests everything they want to know. And if you are there to just take in the scenery and relax, that fine too. We offer a great combination of history, and relaxation.”

What both bateaumen will convey, is that during the golden age of bateaux navigating the James River, the heavy lifting was done by mostly enslaved people.

“It’s an important story to tell, and by doing so, we pay tribute to those who came before us,” he said.

Smith and Cash offer river tours, and sunset cruises on the Morning Dew, from April to October, from Thursday through Sunday. They also offer private charters. For the sunset cruises, the tours come with a variety of dried meats and cheeses, paired with dried fruits on charcuterie boards, and live music.

With the addition of The James River Batteau Company, Scottsville is home to three companies offering tours on the river. And while there is absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying the river in a canoe, a kayak, or on an inflatable tube, Smith and Cash offer a different experience.

“It’s an immersive and comfortable experience,” he said. “When it comes to tours on the James River, we offer the Cadillac of tours.”

If you are interested in learning more about the James River Batteau Company, or if you want to sign up for a tour, please visit: https://www.jamesrivertour.com/