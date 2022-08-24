Adventures Afield: A Quiet, Buggy Morning

It was a quiet morning, really. Thick, low-hanging clouds and threat of rain had the world feeling small and intimate. The only sounds were those of my oars pulling against a Virginia smallmouth river, and the occasional splat of a cork topwater fly, expertly cast by my client, Bill, in the bow of my raft.

A few fish had obliged our efforts—and it was still early—but the food source we were attempting to imitate, our hopes set on a big fish, was relatively inert for the time being, evidenced by the quiet.

The buzzing that would normally occupy the audial space surrounding the river started about two months ago, in late June, when summer became official by the calendar.

The dog days cicadas emerge about that time every year, and contribute a familiar chorus to the soundtrack of summer on a smallmouth river.

They’re big bugs—meaty and heavy. And clumsy. They’re not particularly strong flyers, and any tree they take refuge in they stand a good chance of falling out of. Even if their footing is good, after living for four to six weeks, the bugs complete their life cycle by reproducing, and proceed to die off in waves.

The product of such a life history, combined with the cold snap that seems to drift in every August, telling on winter’s approach and driving smallmouth to calorie max, is big smallmouth keying in on big bugs. And it’s consistent.

Like most any bug, though, cicadas become more active with increased warmth and sunlight.

If only the sun would’ve peaked through the heavy mat of clouds over Bill and I, the singing would’ve commenced, activity would’ve increased, and more insects would’ve ended up on the water—and the silence would have been over.

As we crept down a normally-productive rocky bank, approaching a tailout, I stood up. Not a fish was in sight, not that it would’ve been easy to see one in the dim light.

Then, an aggressive crash erupted on the bank, on the upstream edge of a box elder branch that was drooping, matted on the surface of the water along with a collection of foam and leaves.

A dark, black figure bolted from the commotion, and disappeared behind a submerged rock outcropping.

“Turtle?” asked Bill.

“Too fast to be a turtle,” I said, throwing the brakes on the raft with a few quiet pulls on the oars.

We watched the spot where the black figure had disappeared for a few minutes without event. Then, a silent disturbance broke the surface again, up against the bank and on the downstream side of the branch. A significant ring of a rise emanated from the edge of the branch and foam mat. Watching, still, the source wasn’t visible.

A few seconds passed, but then, like a ghost, the marauder showed itself.

The big, black fish slid out from underneath of the matted branch and began running a course around the rock outcropping, the branch, and checking several spots on the bank along the way.

“He just ate two bugs,” I said. “And he’s looking for more.”

As I pointed it out, Bill spotted the fish, and delivered a cast about five feet downstream of the fish. Slowly, dramatically, the fish kicked its weight around, picked out the bug resting motionless on the surface, slid up underneath of it, flared its big mouth and gills, and sucked the bug in.

Bill ripped the hookset and bent his 7-wt. fly rod in half under the fish’s weight. A magnificent leap from the heavy fish came crashing back down onto the surface, proving just how big of a fish it really was, and the quiet was gone.