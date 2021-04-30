‘A magical place’: Alpaca farm welcomes visitors for tours

Located in Fluvanna County, among the rolling hills of the Virginia Piedmont, Sacred Acres Farm at Wildwood is the place to visit to learn all you want about alpaca’s. First opened in September of 2017, the alpaca farm welcomes visitors from far and wide.

“We want people to know we are a wonderful place to spend time strolling our farm and learning what we do here,” owner of the farm MaryJane Cathers said. “Alpaca’s are laid back animals, and are used to visitors.”

It was 25 years ago that Cathers herself was struck by the silky feel, weight and texture of alpaca fiber. She now operates a farm with 15 alpaca’s, which is a modest-sized herd, for their exquisite fiber. Raising alpaca’s is also beneficial for environmental reasons; because they have toes, not hooves, their feet are gentle on the land, their waste is excellent fertilizer and when they graze, they cut the grass rather than pull it. Plus, alpaca’s fiber is of high quality and is sold at the farm as yarn, roving and raw fiber. Cathers has several pieces of women’s and men’s clothing available in the store, as well as socks for all ages.