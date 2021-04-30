‘A magical place’: Alpaca farm welcomes visitors for tours

Located in Fluvanna County, among the rolling hills of the Virginia Piedmont, Sacred Acres Farm at Wildwood is the place to visit to learn all you want about alpaca’s. First opened in September of 2017, the alpaca farm welcomes visitors from far and wide.
“We want people to know we are a wonderful place to spend time strolling our farm and learning what we do here,” owner of the farm MaryJane Cathers said. “Alpaca’s are laid back animals, and are used to visitors.”
It was 25 years ago that Cathers herself was struck by the silky feel, weight and texture of alpaca fiber. She now operates a farm with 15 alpaca’s, which is a modest-sized herd, for their exquisite fiber. Raising alpaca’s is also beneficial for environmental reasons; because they have toes, not hooves, their feet are gentle on the land, their waste is excellent fertilizer and when they graze, they cut the grass rather than pull it. Plus, alpaca’s fiber is of high quality and is sold at the farm as yarn, roving and raw fiber. Cathers has several pieces of women’s and men’s clothing available in the store, as well as socks for all ages.
The farm store on the premises is open to the public every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors can also schedule a tour of the farm, which will guarantee them a meet and greet with the animals. For those interested, there’s also the possibility to extend a tour with alpaca walking. Visitors can lead the animals on a stroll on the farm. Depending on what visitors want to get out of a visit, a tour lasts between two and three hours.
“We offer a history of the farm and of alpaca’s in the United States,” Cathers said. “Combine that with walking the farm, you can learn what’s involved in raising alpaca’s and by offering workshops, we can show folks how we get the fiber that is used in clothing, or toys.”
Folks who do sign up for a tour have the opportunity to meet and hand-feed the alpaca’s, guiding the animals along one of the many trails and attend fiber workshops, among other things. Visitors also have the opportunity to learn how clothing is made from alpaca fiber. Electric golf carts are available to those who have mobility issues.
Cathers said her farm is geared toward families and offers picnic areas, walking trails in the woods, a place to relax inside the farm store and also offers a place for kids to play.
The alpaca’s though, are the stars of the farm.
“Alpaca’s are friendly animals,” she said. “They are shy, but friendly. We have two males that love females, not matter what species,” she laughed.
A baby alpaca, born at the end of 2019, is the best ‘pr-guy’ she can wish for. “He’s curious and loveable. He’ll want to meet everyone who comes for a visit. Because of that, I call him my pr-guy.”
New this year in Cathers’ fourth year operating the farm, is that she can accommodate RV’s up to 20 feet on the farm.
“Folks who are members of the Harvest Host Organization stay for free,” Cathers said. “The only thing in return, is that we ask those folks to help out with a chore or two on the farm, or make a purchase of $20 in the farm shop.”
According to Cathers, many folks who visit her farm to meet the alpaca’s, or just walk the many trails, call it a magical place.
“And I agree with that,” Cathers said. “There is tranquility here. I call this farm my peaceable kingdom, and would love for others to experience that as well.”
Sacred Acres Farm is located at 16310 James Madison Highway in Palmyra. For those interested in booking a tour, please call: (703) 945-0766.