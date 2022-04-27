Review collects 12 Virginia Press Association news awards

The Orange County Review won 12 awards this week in the 2021 Virginia Press Association annual news contest.

Newspapers across Virginia annual enter their best work in the VPA’s news contest and are then judged by another state press association. This year’s Virginia contest was judged by the Keystone Press Association in Pennsylvania.

The Review competes with more than 27other newspapers in the 1,600 to 3,999 non-daily 2 circulation group.

As it did last year, when the Review was named the division’s sweepstakes winner as the top winner overall, the Virginia Press Association announced this year’s winners online Monday (third-place awards), Tuesday (second place) and Wednesday (first place).

Traditionally, the VPA announced all winners as part of its annual meeting and awards banquet, traditionally held each April.

The Review received three first-place awards, four second-place awards and five third-place awards.

Review Editor Jeff Poole received a first-place award in the combination picture and story category, for his story and photos on the dedication of Capt. Andrew Maples’ portrait in the historic Orange County Courthouse last May.

“A great honor for a war hero and a unique opportunity to do it in front of his family,” the judges wrote.

Poole also won a first-place award in the feature story writing category for his piece on Marshall Dairy Farm and its organic, robotic milking operation.

“A sweet story, beginning to end,” the judges wrote. “This made me want to visit this farm and try the products.”

The Review’s third first-place award went to Poole for his work to put together the County Living B-section—many of which include feature packages on B1, with community news and information inside.

“Clean, easy to navigate design,” the judges noted. “Good use of photos that reproduced well in print. Nice, big type choices that stood out well. Nice variety of topics covered well with a similar theme.”

The Review and its staff was recognized with second-place awards for both general make-up—which evaluates the overall composition and content of the paper—and front-page design.

In the general make-up category, the judges wrote, “Excellent use of good, local photos played large. Good use of white space, keeping pages clean and easy to navigate. Nice variation of typography to break up pages.”

Other second-place awards included two for Poole in photography. His photo of the Bull Run Hunt hounds in the Orange Rotary Holiday Parade was second in the general news photo category.

“I just love the line of dogs and having the parade in the background tells a whole story,” the judges wrote.

He also received a second in the picture story or essay category for his photos from the Somerset Steam and Gas Pasture Party.

“Several well-composed images that catch the eye. The detail photo helps draw us into the story. The little boy asleep in the truck and the people exiting the corn maze are nice moments,” the judges noted.

In addition, the online gallery and slideshow of additional Pasture Party photos earned the Review a third-place honor.

“Lots of hard work here and the images are documenting the event in a journalistic way. Good captions throughout,” the judges noted.

Poole collected two third-place awards—pictorial photo and general news photo—for his coverage of the Gordonsville Memorial Christmas Tree lighting program.

“Christmas. Hope. Our future,” the judges wrote.

He picked up two more third-place awards—for education writing (on the back-to-school plan, contact tracing and OCHS graduation) and for his feature writing portfolio (including the Orange County Fair, the 150th anniversary of Unionville Christian Church and Marshall Dairy Farm).

“Layout and artwork brought me into the stories and the writer’s details kept me captivated,” the judges wrote.

The Review’s sister paper, the Greene County Record, was honored with seven first-place awards, five seconds and four third-place awards, in the non-daily 1 category (for papers under 1,600 circulation).

Another associated publication, The Daily Progress, in Charlottesville, received 11 awards in the daily 2 group (for papers with daily circulation between 10,000 and 19,999) with five firsts, two seconds and four thirds.