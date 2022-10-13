Woodberry Forest to produce play for community

In 1942, a Frenchman named Jean Anouilh (pronounced “an-oo-WEE,”) living in Nazi-occupied France, was given a seemingly impossible task: to adapt the ancient tragedy of “Antigone,” written by Sophocles in 441 B.C., in a manner that showed his patriotism and artistic integrity, yet would make it past the censors in the Vichy government.

The end result was performed for the first time in 1944. His version was considered a bold, yet nuanced, adaptation that satisfied those in the Nazi and Vichy governments for its seemingly sympathetic take on the irascible tyrant, Creon. Yet at the same time, it emboldened the hearts of his countrymen with its statement about courage and integrity, even at the greatest of costs. It became Anouilh’s magnum opus and cemented the prolific playwright in history.

Eighty years later, the play still holds tremendous lessons about integrity, hubris and rebellion. It’s these lessons that drama teacher Brent Cirves hopes to teach his students, and for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, the community, when Woodberry Forest School’s Fine Arts Department performs Anouilh’s “Antigone” at Woodberry Forest School for three performances next month.

“Antigone is a hugely relatable play for the here and now, especially in the form Jean Anouilh rendered it with his adaptation in 1944,” Cirves said. “Creon is also a dictator in a time of war, which is similar to Putin’s behavior in Russia. His people rise up against him in the end, much like what’s going on in Iran. And think about women in our own country who feel disenfranchised after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Cirves said that, while the play is inherently political, he’s not framing it as a political statement.

“Let me hasten to add that I am not grinding a political ax here,” he said. “I try very hard not to do that, not to be partisan with our play choices. But I do believe that plays should instruct as well as entertain, and I agree with Aristotle that a great play’s first priority should be to inspire audiences ‘to live better lives’ as he says in his Poetics.”

The goal, Cirves said, is to let the audience make the connections between the events on stage and events in the world today.

“There are so many pages one can take from ‘Antigone’ and apply to modern life,” he said. “All of the pages, in fact. I don’t know of any other play that dares to do so much, with so many ideas per square inch, in so little space, as Anouilh’s ‘Antigone.’ It is both a great entertainment and an object lesson in the ongoing relevance and value of tragedy.”

While the public is invited to see the drama unfold on the stage next month, what they won’t see is the epic struggle that Woodberry Forest’s Fine Arts Department has endured over the last couple years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had no less of an effect on the private, all-boys school, completely shutting the campus down for several months at a time. Cirves said his students and fellow educators found ways to get by while they waited, alongside the rest of the world, for vaccines and mitigations to be put in place so that they could return to their normal routine, if such a thing is possible.

“It wasn’t easy, but we never stopped making good theater during the pandemic even as other theaters closed down completely,” Cirves said. “We turned our first production during the pandemic into a radio show/internet blog. We had just cast ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ when students were sent home in 2020. All of it was then taped individually by actors after Zoom practices and edited together into what I felt was a lovely show. We also had a dramatic reading of ‘A Separate Peace’ that fall, but with a very small audience in attendance. We had to cancel our winter show that year because students were sent home, but we rallied in the third trimester and pulled off a student-written adaptation of Hamlet that was attended by on-campus audiences wearing masks. Our actresses were taped from off-campus and became characters displayed on a huge TV screen during FaceTime phone chats. Our Antigone, played by Lillyana Freitas, was one of the actors taped for this show.”

Cirves said that the pandemic wasn’t the only factor that has complicated productions over the past two years; Woodberry Forest is an all-boys school, making casting particularly difficult.

“We are very proud of the fact that our drama program at WFS is the only truly coeducational program at an otherwise all-boys school,” he said. “Our theater program would have a very hard time existing without the talents contributed by young women from surrounding towns. As one board member put it to me recently, that working with local females really helps with… our good relations with surrounding towns.”

One of the local girls working with Cirves’ production is Katya Thalwitz, a junior from a Charlottesville’s Tandem Friends School. Her casting in the production worked well, she said, as her family has multiple Woodberry Forest alumni and a deep connection to the school and the community.

“Both acting and Woodberry have always been a large part of my family,” she said. “My brother and father are Woodberry alums who performed on the same stage, and my mother has choreographed local shows and performed in them as well.”

Thalwitz said she doesn’t feel singled out or like an outsider when coming to perform at an all-male academy, and that she’s made to feel like no less of a part of the Woodberry Drama Department and Woodberry Forest community as a whole than any other student.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the chance to be a part of the Woodberry drama department. It’s truly a community like no other. I’ve had the opportunity to grow exponentially as an actor, make friends, and work with the creative team to help make an impact. Each show, we get to share perspectives with the community that an all-boys school might not normally consider, and I think in today’s day and age, that is extremely valuable.”

Thalwitz also added that there’s no special treatment for any of the actors in the production, and that they all audition and prepare as members of a team, with preparation being both the work and joy of being part of a production.

“Our cast auditioned in late August and have been preparing since. We’ve been rehearsing lines, finding the meaning behind them, and ultimately trying to bring these complex characters to life. Each character in this show has their own opinion on the situation at hand, and it’s been really fun trying to flesh out each one.”

Barbara Wimble, Chair of Woodberry Forest’s Fine Arts Department, raved about Cirves’ dedication and professionalism, saying he treats each production with the same enthusiasm and passion that you’d expect on Broadway.

“[Cirves]… never thinks of Woodberry theater as high school theater; it is theater, period. And often great theater,” she said, in an email. “Since becoming involved with WFS theater in 2013 as an actor and then an employee of the Drama Dept. in 2020, I have been in awe of the quality of theater that [Cirves] is able to put on. The instruction, direction, set design, set dressing, costumes, and the attention to the myriad of details really show in the final product. It introduces quality theater to not just the WFS student body, but to the general public who may not have a chance otherwise to experience great theater.”

With the three performances a month away, Cirves said that the real work is about to begin, and that the performance, and the lessons held within, are not just for the audience.

“This is a play that begs to be given to young people by young people,” he said. “The Chorus, played by Ralph Wear and Elena Kritter, introduces the cast at the start of the show almost like the Stage Manager in ‘Our Town.’ They say outright that the roles are being played ‘by these young people here.’

“If people want to learn a bit more about the strange, even tragic times we are living in, come see our ‘Antigone.’ It speaks truth to power, teaches and entertains at the same time, and it will send the audience back out onto the streets thinking, thinking. It might even inspire people to ‘live better lives.’”

Antigone will have three performances: Thursday and Friday, November 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. and a Saturday matinee on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., at Woodberry Forest School. The shows are free and open to the public.