Gordonsville resident Trenesa “NeeNee” Lee has faced more than her share of difficulties, but she has no intentions of letting that keep her down.

On Saturday, April 29, Lee teamed up with Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group and Hit the Deck Entertainment to hold a fundraising event to help offset the cost of a set of prosthetic hands. A paraplegic since birth, Lee underwent a quadruple limb amputation two years ago due to complications from sepsis.

Lee was at a friend’s house on Sept. 30, 2021, when she started to feel unwell and discovered that she was running a fever. Having experienced kidney issues before, Lee said that the symptoms were largely similar and that initially, she wasn’t seriously concerned.

“I went into the hospital thinking I’d go get some medicine and be out in two days,” she reflected.

However, once at the hospital, Lee’s condition worsened. Several of her organs began to shut down, and doctors put her in an induced coma for about two weeks. With gangrene spreading quickly, surgeons performed an upper limb amputation on November 10 in order to save Lee’s life, and a lower limb amputation five days later.

Adjusting to life after limb loss has been a challenge for Lee, who has always valued her independence and social life. A 2004 Orange County High School graduate, Lee said that her school years were a positive experience and she was able to participate in a wide range of activities.

“Growing up, I was very motivated,” she said. “Whatever I wanted to do, I always found other ways to do it.”

Her mother, Eartha Washington, agreed, describing Lee as a cheerful person who has been unafraid to take on challenges from a young age.

“She’s always had a great attitude — always waking up with a smile and taking things on with confidence no matter what she was going through,” Washington shared.

Lee’s focus on independence carried on into her adult years, and although she qualified for disability benefits, she was determined to have a career and live on her own. Prior to developing sepsis, Lee procured a full-time position at Walmart in Zion Crossroads, where she was loved by customers for her helpful and outgoing nature.

Now, Lee hopes receiving the prosthetics will allow her to gain back the lifestyle she previously enjoyed. While she has been able to continue living on her own, the amputations have made it impossible for her to keep working for the time being.

Lee said that having new hands would likely change that. At $200,000 for a pair, the cost of the prosthetics she hopes to receive from Bionic Innovations is significant, but the custom set would be designed to meet Lee’s individual needs, maximizing her ability to live and work freely.

Nona Williams, who first met Lee while working as a job coach and reconnected later to become Lee’s personal cook, said that being able to work and perform basic tasks on her own again would mean the world to Lee.

“NeeNee has a light that shines brighter than most,” Williams shared. “Her smile is infectious, and that was the one thing from way back when I was her job coach that attracted me to her and made me want to be around her all the time no matter what … She needs, not only for her emotional wellbeing but also her spiritual wellbeing, to get back to work, as long as there’s somewhere she can ride that wheelchair through.”

Chrystie Beasley is the Founder of Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group and a fellow Gordonsville native who has known Lee for most of her life. She said it was important for the nonprofit to “help bring awareness to what community members are going through” and that her friend is “excited to give herself more leeway to do things herself.”

Through all of her health struggles, Lee’s faith and her support system have made a huge difference in her ability to persevere. From her parents, siblings, boyfriend and extended family to her friends and fellow congregants at Gordonsville Bibleway Church, Lee said that she has felt supported at every step of the way.

Speaking at Saturday’s event to the crowd gathered at Veteran’s Park in Orange, she remarked, “That’s what all of this is. This is why I fought. Because of all these people that are here, among others.”

And the show of support was indeed strong on Saturday, with a variety of local organizations and community members stepping up to raise money. Jonesy’s Kitchen Ministry served up lunch, Dreama Weaver offered haircuts, vendors sold jewelry and Morgan White designed tee shirts, all with proceeds going toward the campaign. To round out the event, Hit the Deck Entertainment provided music and kids enjoyed a bouncy house and free face painting by Diane Gentry-Ross.

At 2 p.m., supporters took a lap around the trail at the park for a “Walk with a Smile” to raise awareness for limb loss. Later in the day, 37-year nurse Sharon Williams gave a presentation on some of the common causes of limb loss, including sepsis and diabetes, and strategies for minimizing risks. She shared that having a strong support system like Lee’s is crucial for those who are experiencing limb loss.

“They sometimes go through what we call phantom pain, and psychologically they feel like the limbs are still there,” she explained. “So it takes a toll on their mental capacity, their emotional capacity, and it’s important to have good support. Family, friends, community — it all makes a difference.”

Both Lee and her mother said they were touched by the strong turnout on Saturday.

“It makes my heart happy that everybody’s here for me,” Lee shared.

“It’s wonderful,” Washington added. “It makes me tear up, but it’s beautiful.”

With the success of Saturday’s fundraiser, Lee plans to develop “Walk with a Smile” into an annual event, but those who missed this year can still donate to the ongoing fundraiser. To donate, visit the campaign titled “Help NeeNee—Quadruple Amputee after Sepsis” on GoFundMe or contact Lee at (434) 282-3430 to inquire about donating directly.