Virus update for Sept. 3: Fourth Orange County resident dies of COVID-19

A fourth person from Orange County has died of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The victim was a 70-year-old man who had pre-existing medical conditions. He was not a resident of a long-term care facility, said Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD).

Kartchner said the man was identified as a positive case by the VDH’s tracing staff in late April. He died in early June, and COVID-19 was listed as his cause of death on his death certificate.

As of Sept. 3, the VDH reported 267 cases of the new coronavirus in Orange County and 18 hospitalizations. A look back at the early weeks of the pandemic provides context for the latest figures. On April 20, for instance—about five weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia—the VDH reported 21 cases of the virus in Orange County and three hospitalizations.

The regional health district includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. On Sept. 3, a total of 2,323 cases were reported across the district. There were 154 hospitalizations and 31 deaths.

Going back to April 20, the RRHD reported 148 cases, 18 hospitalizations and two deaths.

At the state level, the VDH reported 123,668 cases (including 5,478 probable cases) on Sept. 3. That figure includes 9,741 Virginians hospitalized for the virus (including 68 probable) and 2,652 who died from it (including 133 probable).

On April 20, there were 9,630 cases reported in Virginia, 1,581 hospitalizations and 324 deaths, according to the VDH figures available at that time.