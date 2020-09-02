Virginia State Police to drivers: Buckle up, stay sober and alert this Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day weekend approaches, the Virginia State Police has a familiar but crucial message for everyone taking to the road: Stay alert and sober, and wear your seatbelt.
It’s straightforward advice that drivers must heed if they want to protect themselves and others, according to a release from the VSP.
Colonel Gary T. Settle, VSP superintendent, said, “It’s really quite simple—seatbelts save lives, distractions are deadly on roadways and driving impaired is unacceptable.”
During the pandemic, when many people have been staying home and postponing travel plans, fatalities on Virginia highways still have kept pace with last year.
There have been 532 deaths on Virginia highways as of Sept. 2. Last year, for the same time period, there were 531 fatalities, the VSP noted in a press release.
Col. Settle said, “In a year where there have been fewer cars on the roads, this trend is disturbing.”
“Every day, state troopers notify family members of a loved one’s death. It’s not a job we want to do, and no one wants to get that knock at the door. Your safety habits can help reverse the trend and save a life,” he added.
Labor Day weekend is a flashpoint for highway crashes. According to the VSP, there were more fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend last year than in either of the previous two years.
In 2019, during the four-day period that the VSP uses for measuring Labor Day stats, 17 people died in crashes, compared to 14 in 2018 and five in 2017.
For road-trippers who need additional motivation to behave safely, keep in mind that the highways will be crawling with state troopers on the lookout for speeders and drunk drivers this weekend. There will be sobriety checkpoints and “saturation patrols,” as the VSP takes part in regional and national efforts to prevent crashes.
Colonel Settle said he is aware the pandemic has caused restlessness and frustration: “I understand that this year has been particularly stressful and Virginians are looking to get away. We want you and your family to reach your destination safely, and throughout Virginia you can expect to see more state troopers conducting patrols to ensure that safety.”
