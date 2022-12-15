VDOT report make for a heavy-duty Supervisors' meeting

Infrastructure was on the menu at the December 6 regular meeting of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Scott Thornton, Louisa Residency Administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation, took to the podium to deliver his fourth quarterly meeting of the year, where he discusses the highlights of VDOTs dozens of projects that are taking place on a constant basis around Orange County.

“Since I last spoke to y’all last quarter, our crews have been continuing our regular maintenance activities,” Thornton said. “We’ve been draining, grading… we’ve been doing some Boom-Axe work on some primary routes, routes 20 and 33. They’ve been fixing potholes, doing some secondary mowing.”

A Boom-Axe is an array of large, heavy-duty cutting blades similar to the cutting deck of a commercial lawn mower, but it is fixed to be deployed at the end of a metal arm (or a “boom”) so that it can be extended into a median or a ditch by a tractor driving on the surface of the road.

A constituent of District Five had reported a pothole on State Route 601 to District Five supervisor, Lee Frame, and Thornton reported that a temporary fix had been applied that would last until spring, when weather conditions are suitable for a more permanent fix. In fact, many of Thornton’s direct concerns were issues that had been brought up by Supervisors at the behest of their constituents.

Supervisor Keith Marshall also had singled out a trouble area in his district: Rapidan River Road, a rural dirt road running east-west out of Rapidan proper, along the edge of the river. Unfortunately, its location, design and material all lead to a washboard effect, left behind by running water.

“You guys have already done a lot of work on it, and I appreciate it. It’s just something that’s going to need to continue to be maintained,” Marshall said.

Highlights from Thornton’s report also contained some good news: The resurfacing plan for the year had finished both on time and on budget, and several traffic studies had been completed and the results that required implementation would be doing so.

“Most recently, Mount Sharon Road will be getting new ‘no through truck’ signage fabricated and installed,” he said. “New signage also on routes 20 and 33; The speed studies [which] had been conducted on state routes 621, 692, and 669 had concluded and recommended that the speed remained the listed 55 miles per hour.”

A full list of the completed, planned and proposed projects for the quarter is listed on this page, and is also available on the County website at www.orangecountyva.gov.