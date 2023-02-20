At the VHSL Class 4 State Championships held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, Orange County High School claimed its first individual wrestling title in 17 years.

In fact, the Hornets secured a pair of title holders with junior Waylon Rogers in the 106-pound weight class and Justin Jones, a sophomore, in the 113-pound division.

Moving through the tournament at a quick pace, Rogers defeated Brodie Gibbs of Atlee before taking down Tuscarora High School’s Tony Philpot and Max Mooney of James Woods in the semifinals in order to reach the championship match.

In the final, Rogers overcame Dominion’s Bryce Schnelzer by fall (2:36) to claim top state honors.

Making his mark on the big stage, Justin Jones delivered by claiming victories over King George High School’s Kaleb Inzana in the first round, Nathaniel Hardesty of Kettle Run in the quarterfinals and Atlee’s Eric Ludwig in the semifinals to set up the final match.

A scintillating sudden-victory takedown of Loudoun County’s senior grappler Bryson Rios garnered Jones a 6-4 win and the championship trophy for his Hornet squad.

Orange also received two other placings with Solo Mthethwa taking third place in the 175-pound weight division by defeating Jacob Koenig of Mechanicsville by Fall (1:37) and in the 190-pound weight class with Dominic Turner collecting fourth place. It was enough for Orange to finish in third place for the overall team standings for the championships.