"Trying, uncharted territory": Board approves Orange County Schools' virtual and blended reopening plans

On Monday the Orange County School Board unanimously approved the instruction and health plans that school administrators have spent countless hours developing for the new school year, set to begin on Aug. 24.
The instruction plan will require students to choose between Virtual OC, a 100% online education, and a blended (previously called “hybrid”) model combining online classes with limited time attending school in person. The health plan requires that students in the blended program undergo daily healthy checks and follow strict protocols, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks, to prevent the spread of COVD-19, the highly contagious disease that caused Gov. Ralph Northam to shutter schools across the state in March. Teachers also will be required to monitor their health and observe health and safety protocols throughout the workday.
Transportation has been a particularly complicated issue as Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) administrators have worked out the details of both plans. As things currently stand, students riding the buses must wear masks. Only siblings from the same household can sit side by side. Otherwise, there will be only one student per bench seat. This means the buses can transport only about half the usual number of children per vehicle, and health protocols require that the buses be thoroughly sanitized after completing their routes.
To accommodate the time-consuming cleaning of the buses, there will be staggered start times, with students at the secondary level beginning their day much earlier than elementary school students.
This matter has caused consternation among some secondary-level teachers with children in elementary school. As the first day of school draws near, they have been trying to figure out what to do about the gap between when they must be at work and when their young children begin their school day.
During public comment, before the board voted on the plans, Orange County High School math teacher Briana Hoover thanked administrators for their willingness to entertain a possible solution: 1) allowing OCHS teachers to drop off their children at their elementary schools before they head to work and 2) permitting (and possibly paying) elementary school teachers and instructional assistants to mind the children until their regular school day begins. Hoover said some Orange Elementary staff members had said they are willing to give up their planning periods to help out their OCHS colleagues.
Grateful though she was for administrators’ receptivity to the idea, Hoover made clear that she and other teachers are struggling with the intricate and frequently changing plans for the new school year.
She said, “I’m here on behalf of many frustrated and exhausted OCPS teachers. One thing that I can state with absolute certainty is the reason most teachers stay in Orange County is not for the pay—it’s because we have always felt like part of a family.
“During my ‘teacher of the year’ speech at convocation in 2018, I spoke about this at length: how my colleagues are more than just that and how living here in this small town means more than the money I could bring in at other neighboring school districts.
“Well, that feeling seemed to fade away over the summer as decisions were made with little to no input or regard for OCPS teachers. For example, switching to Canvas [the online instructional platform administrators selected for the new school year] and abandoning Google Classroom, which we have spent years being trained to use, or choosing a ‘back to school’ plan that includes face-to-face instruction while nearby school systems have chosen otherwise, and making health plan decisions without input from the teachers who will be in the trenches with students every day.
“But the most recent issue we’ve had to contend with, that has a huge impact on teachers with children, is the staggered start times. The times have not yet been approved, so please forgive me if I am off a little, but as a high school employee, I am contracted to be at OCHS somewhere around 7:10 but Orange Elementary School, where my second-grader will be attending, does not open the doors until around 8:50. That leaves roughly an hour and 40 minutes where I am going to need child care.”
Hoover said OCHS teachers were told they could not bring their young children to the high school with them and that no bus service from the high school to Orange Elementary would be available this year. In response, she said she contacted more than 20 teachers to trade ideas and possible solutions. They in turn contacted OCHS Principal Wendell Green, who arranged a meeting with central office administrators.
Hoover expressed her gratitude to administrators and her hope that a plan could be worked out to accommodate OCHS teachers who want to do their jobs but urgently need help with child care, due to the staggered starts to the school day.
“Many parents are able to get their children to the school [early] in the mornings, and if there is someone there to supervise them during that time, the secondary teachers can get to work knowing that their children are safe in the building,” she said.
OCHS English teacher Norman Schmidt, vice president of the Orange County Education Association, also spoke during public comment. He thanked the board and central office staff for listening to teachers as they made plans for the coming year, which promises to be rife with complications due to the pandemic.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cecil Snead told the board that both the instruction and health plans must be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education but only the health plan requires state approval. He noted that Director of Special Education Susan Aylor has been working closely with administrators in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, who have vetted the OCPS health plan, which is more than 50 pages long.
Before the votes on the instruction plan, District 3 representative Mike Jones said he felt Snead and other administrators had “presented a clear vision of what we’re going to do,” and, as a parent, he was satisfied.
District 5 representative Jim Hopkins, who had previously expressed a desire to fully open the schools to in-person instruction, said, “In general, this is an unusual decision. In six months to a year, we’ll know whether this was the right or wrong plan.”
In addition to approving both the instruction and health plans, the board unanimously approved the technology plan spearheaded by Mark Outten, the school division’s technology director. That plan calls for assigning each student a computer for home use during the school year.
Before going into closed session, board chair and District 2 representative Sherrie Page thanked school division staff for their work in preparing for the coming year. “This is trying, uncharted territory that we’re in,” she said, adding that she is well aware that bus transportation has been a sticking point in both the instruction and health plans.
After the meeting, special education teacher John Lyon, president of the Orange County Education Association (OCEA), said he and many of his colleagues across the state who belong to the Virginia Education Association “are very, very nervous” about teaching face-to-face during the upcoming school year.
Following up on Tuesday morning, Lyon echoed Hoover’s worries about child care and expanded on his remarks about in-person instruction.
In a formal statement, he wrote, in part, “Many members of the OCEA remain concerned that having a physical presence in schools is not ideal. They are concerned about potential COVID-19 infection. They are concerned about potentially carrying home this virus to their vulnerable family members. They tend to feel that the better option would be for a fully virtual opening. It would tend to keep students/families as well as staff as safe as possible.”
Information on the OCPS instruction and health plan is available on the OCPS website.
