"Trying, uncharted territory": Board approves Orange County Schools' virtual and blended reopening plans

On Monday the Orange County School Board unanimously approved the instruction and health plans that school administrators have spent countless hours developing for the new school year, set to begin on Aug. 24.

The instruction plan will require students to choose between Virtual OC, a 100% online education, and a blended (previously called “hybrid”) model combining online classes with limited time attending school in person. The health plan requires that students in the blended program undergo daily healthy checks and follow strict protocols, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks, to prevent the spread of COVD-19, the highly contagious disease that caused Gov. Ralph Northam to shutter schools across the state in March. Teachers also will be required to monitor their health and observe health and safety protocols throughout the workday.

Transportation has been a particularly complicated issue as Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) administrators have worked out the details of both plans. As things currently stand, students riding the buses must wear masks. Only siblings from the same household can sit side by side. Otherwise, there will be only one student per bench seat. This means the buses can transport only about half the usual number of children per vehicle, and health protocols require that the buses be thoroughly sanitized after completing their routes.

To accommodate the time-consuming cleaning of the buses, there will be staggered start times, with students at the secondary level beginning their day much earlier than elementary school students.