The town of Orange approved its budget for the 2024 fiscal year during a town council meeting May 15. The adopted budget totals $9.74 million, reduces reserves by $628,232 and includes no changes to tax rates or fees.

The original draft budget was amended after a public hearing on April 17 to reflect an increase in the town’s contributions to the Orange County Free Clinic. During the hearing, clinic Executive Director Dorren Brown requested an additional $15,000 to expand the nonprofit group’s mental health services. Town Council reached a consensus to grant the request and amend the budget on May 1.

Other expenses for 2024 include $84,582 for the creation of an economic development manager position for the town and an increase of approximately 7% in health care costs.

Major capital expenditures include $250,000 for a new trash collection truck, $130,000 for two new police vehicles, $75,000 for a public works vehicle and $25,000 for improvements to the community room sound system.

The town of Orange also has agreed to take on 100% of utility costs for the Orange Train Depot, which also houses the town’s visitor center, starting in the 2024 fiscal year. In exchange, the county has agreed to fund a staff position at the center, which has seen a decline in volunteers since the pandemic.

The budget was approved 3-0 by council members Martha Roby, Rick Sherman and Donna Waugh-Robinson. Council members Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell did not cast votes.