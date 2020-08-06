Within my family, “the chimneys” has two meanings. Spelled without capitals, the words describe the remains of a row of five abandoned stone chimneys. When both words begin with capitals, it is the name of the farm upon which the chimneys stand. That farm is located in Orange County, roughly two miles southwest of the village of Rapidan. This article will first tell the story of The Chimneys, then the story of the chimneys. For both stories I am indebted to my late mother, Margaret Wilson Shackelford Walker, who many years ago wrote a narrative title search report on the property. Mother had a special interest in it for reasons that will become apparent as you read. We have since learned more, but she was the first to begin telling the stories.
The story of The Chimneys
Clovis spear points have been found in the region, evidencing the always-temporary presence of Paleo Indians some 12,000 years ago. Their presence, however, was because of the animals they hunted, not the land they hunted across. Camp sites of the later, semi-nomadic Archaic Indians are found all through the region. It wasn’t until the Woodland Indian period however that we finally met and documented people occupying and using the land. When Captain John Smith explored up the Rappahannock River in 1608, he learned that the land we would call The Chimneys was part of the territory of the Siouan–speaking Manahoacs. Their territory lay between the Blue Ridge Mountains to the west and the Tidewater fall line at today’s Fredericksburg. Their arrowheads and spear points are everywhere. The specific area we are interested in lay between their villages of Shackaconia, near Germanna, and Stegara, near Somerset. Further exploration around 1670, however, revealed that the Manahoacs as a distinct nation had disappeared. The Iroquois then claimed the land, but they never occupied or defended it.
The first European owner of the land was Colonel James Taylor II, who in 1722 was awarded a patent to 8,500 acres of land whose northern boundary followed the Rapidan River down from Barnett’s Ford at Madison Mills to just upstream of the settlement of Rapidan. Col. Taylor was one of the group organized in 1716 by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood that rode over the Blue Ridge and into the valley of Virginia. He thus had an opportunity to inspect the lands along the Rapidan, and later as a county surveyor, he helped himself to some of it. He “seated and planted” his patent within the required time period, and title to it vested in him. Col. Taylor quickly began conveying off portions of his patent. In 1722 in fact, he conveyed a large tract containing The Chimneys to John Taliaferro (“Toliver”). That was 12 years before Orange County was formed, and the deed is recorded in Spotsylvania County.
Over time, the Taliaferro tract was subdivided and changed hands multiple times. Eventually, the Chimneys portion came into the ownership of members of the Willis family. Willises had literally been associated with Orange County from its earliest beginnings. Col. Henry Willis, though a resident of Spotsylvania County, was instrumental in the 1734 formation of Orange County. He took a position in the county government, and like Taylor, took title to thousands of acres of its fertile red soil.
The future Chimneys tract came out of the American Civil War (1861-65) as the 263-acre “Mountain Field” of Wood Park, a farm owned by George Willis. During the winter of 1863-64, the Confederate army had occupied defensive positions in Orange County along the Rapidan River, and the railroad bridge at Rapidan was a special concern. At least two infantry brigades overwintered in the Mountain Field. George Willis and his wife Sally almost certainly came out of that winter with little, if any, stored food supplies, livestock, or fences, and all of their woodland clear-cut. Much would have been formally impressed by army quartermasters, but paid for with nearly-worthless currency. The rest would have departed via “moonlight requisitioning” by resourceful soldiers. But then, like most of their neighbors, the Willises toughed it out.
George died in 1869, leaving Wood Park to Sally, who died about 1881. In her will, Sally recited that no structures stood in the Mountain Field and directed that it be sold. In November 1882, executor John G. Williams sold the Mountain Field to Oscar F. Bresee for $7,500.
Oscar Bresee was a well-to-do Marylander who added the former Wood Park Mountain Field to the adjacent Rose Hill farm, a former Taliaferro property that he had purchased earlier. Small portions of both Wood Park and Rose Hill exist today; however, Bresee’s Rose Hill house was destroyed by fire in 1934. Patricia Hurst writes about Mr. Bresee in her book about the many bridges that have spanned the Rapidan over the years. He built a private bridge across the river in order to get his New York Times and other mail from the Rapidan post office.
Oscar Bresee died in 1901, and his will left Rose Hill to his wife Louise. Upon her death, the property needed to be sold to satisfy obligations of the estate. An effort to sell the farm as a whole failed, and Rose Hill was broken up and sold in tracts. In 1912 the former Mountain Field was sold to Thomas B. Aylor for $6,500. It’s not clear how Mr. Aylor used the land, but two things are certain: One, he borrowed money using the land as collateral, and two, there was a row of five stone chimneys standing along one edge of his property. If there had been any frame cabins associated with those chimneys when he bought the land, they were gone by the 1930s.
In 1931, at the beginning of the Great Depression, Mr. Aylor defaulted on his loan, and the mortgage lender, New York Life Insurance Co., conducted an auction. The bids were so low the company decided to wait until things got better. Things didn’t, and finally in September 1935 it announced another auction. My father wanted to buy the property, but since he was known as both a wealthy farmer and the president of the National Bank of Orange, he was afraid his appearing and bidding at the auction would only attract counter-bidders seeking to run up the price. So he sent my mother, eight months pregnant with what would be their fourth child. She succeeded in buying the 250-acre pasture field portion, but a 13-acre woods tract went to someone else. A few weeks later Mother gave birth to me. For the rest of her life, Mother quietly but persistently campaigned to have the property called The Chimneys, but my Father and all the farm people just as persistently called it the “mountain farm.” Mother, however, has finally prevailed.
Following the dissolution of our family farm corporation in 1979, I took title to The Chimneys as a part of my distributive share. In 2002, I placed an open-space/conservation easement on 227 acres that restricts the development of that tract. In 2019, I gave my wife Bernice a half-interest in the 227 acres, and in 2020, Bernice and I gave our title to The Chimneys 227-acre tract to the next generation of our family. The remaining acres are owned by our daughters and me.
The story of the chimneys
Until early 2020, this story was not nearly as detailed or documented as the story of the land. Theories involving the chimneys with slavery, with the Civil War, with Emancipation, and with railroading had all been advanced, but the dates and the circumstances didn’t fit. I advocated my mother’s position that Oscar Bresee built the cabins to attract and house labor. It’s possible that she knew that as a fact, but I’m not really sure. That would have been in the 1880s and might have indeed involved Freedmen or their children. That said, nothing is actually known about the people who occupied the cabins.
The chimneys are located along and close to the Route 673 boundary of the property, where it slopes down to intersect with Route 700, just a few hundred yards west of Trimmer’s Crossing on the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Their hearth openings reveal that the frame portions of the cabins lay between the chimneys and the road. They were therefore rather small, and they are being called “cabins” in this story. All that is left are the remains of the stone chimneys, and since 1935 they had continued to collapse. As of 2019, only two truncated chimneys still stood.
With the exception of the “no structures” statement in Mrs. Willis’ will and with no known local legend or lore to track down, we were challenged to find a date for the construction of the chimneys. I wrote a letter to the Editor of the Orange County Review, asking if anyone had information. Editor Jeff Poole kindly published the letter, and local businessman and Orange County native Rod Sedwick spotted it. He soon thereafter spoke with Duff Green, the retired long-serving editor of the Review, telling him that as a youngster, he had seen some lumber at the chimneys site. That triggered Duff’s memory, and when I called him, he was ready for me.
Duff recalled Mr. George W. Peyton, one of the many Peytons who over the years have inhabited the Rapidan area. In his later years Mr. Peyton was an officer in an organization that used the Review’s services to publish its reports. He was something of a character, and his visits to the Review office were sometimes pleasantly memorable. On one occasion, Mr. Peyton came into Duff’s office expressing much amusement over a post card Duff had recently published. The card had been authored by the Orange County Jaycees, and it showed the chimneys with a caption stating that they were the remains of slave cabins.
Mr. Peyton playfully chided Duff and the Review staff and the Jaycees for not knowing their local history. He stated that as a boy he had seen those chimneys being built and that they had nothing to do with slavery. Duff added that Mr. Peyton often remarked that he was born in the same year as Sir Winston Churchill. That year was 1874, making a young George Peyton just old enough to remember the chimneys being built in the 1880s.
Just to cover one more base, the property tax records were checked. An intrepid Jayne Blair of the Historical Society staff ventured into the Circuit Court Record Room and emerged reporting that at least by 1887, Mr. Bresee was indeed taxed on buildings standing on that tract. Combining that information with the wording of Mrs. Willis’ will and the recollection of George Peyton, confirms my mother’s understanding that Oscar Bresee built that row of five cabins with their stone chimneys in the 1880s, almost certainly to attract and retain labor for his Rose Hill operation.
A few years back, I decided that I should undertake the restoration of the collapsed chimneys to their approximate 1935 appearance, the year they came into our family’s ownership. To that end, I contacted Chris Peters of Southern Stone and Landscaping Creations, LLC. I quickly discovered that not only is Chris a highly-regarded stone mason, he is also a huge history buff. In March 2020, Chris and his crew started work. The job took a little over a month, and the results are all we could have hoped for. Thanks to their skill and interest, we also learned much more about that small, apparently short-lived settlement.
With the exception of the middle chimney, the stone work evidences some sophistication. The hearth and flue construction reflect the Rumford design, maximizing the heat being radiated out into the living space. Also, instead of using concrete or metal lintels across the hearth openings, two long stones were set on each side of the opening, and a third stone was wedged between them in a type of rustic arch. At least two stone masons were involved, and the stone was poorly laid in the middle chimney. It was almost surely the first to collapse, possibly while its cabin was still occupied.
The artifacts that Chris & co. found suggest a deliberate departure—an abandonment—in which only items of nominal or no value were left behind. Possible exceptions are the remains of three pocket watches, but then they could have been broken and deemed not worth repairing.
The chimneys went from “just-built” in the 1880s to abandoned and collapsing in barely 50 years. The relatively brief life of the settlement could be a combination of Mr. Aylor being unable to pay labor and the unsuitability of the housing for rural living. On the latter point, rural people not only like having open space between houses, they also needed it for gardens, hog pens, chicken coops, and outhouses. Five houses side-by-side in a town-like arrangement wasn’t going to be popular. That said, the specific reason(s) for the settlement not thriving may never be known. That said, we intend to keep our ears open.
Interestingly, it doesn’t appear that the frame portions of the cabins burned or rotted down at the chimney sites. Ashes are only abundant at the bases of the chimneys, not out where the cabins stood. There are no partially burned or rotted framing timbers under the grass. Numerous cut and wire nails have been found, and many evidence their having been pulled out of the wood into which they had been driven. I suspect that the frame portions of the cabins were dismantled and the materials used elsewhere. If that is in fact the case, those materials may be in one or more structures still standing in the region today. Again, that is something we hope to learn more about in time.
I hope you have enjoyed reading the stories of The Chimneys and the chimneys. It was a pleasure to write them.
Anyone with additional information about who lived in the cabins and what actually happened to their frame portions is encouraged to contact the author at 672-4167 or fwrosni@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!