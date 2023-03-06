A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a young Locust Grove man.

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 23, has also been charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, according to police.

He is being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Thursday to investigate the death of 22-year-old Lake of the Woods resident Sidney M. Cramer, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Lt. Becky Jones with the sheriff’s office described Cramer’s death as a suspected drug overdose.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Rodriguez’s arrest on Thursday, and the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodriguez after a traffic stop that same day.

A search of the vehicle Rodriguez was driving resulted in the seizure of roughly 5 five pounds and 4 ounces of marijuana, 2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 17 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of MDMA and “multiple unknown substances suspected to be drugs,” according to police. More than $2,000 in cash was also found in the vehicle, police said.

The Spotsylvania and Orange sheriff’s office have said the investigation is ongoing.

A hearing date for Rodriguez has not yet been released.