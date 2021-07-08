Roberts wins youth state bowling title

Orange County’s Tyler Roberts won the handicap division and placed sixth overall in the 2021 Virginia USBC Pepsi Youth Championship. His finish qualifies him to compete in the USBC Junior Gold Youth National Championship this month in Indianapolis, Ind.

Roberts, 17, is a rising senior at Orange County High School and has competed in a youth league each weekend for the last four years at the Fredericksburg AMF Bowling Center.

At the recent state youth championship held at AMF Hanover in Mechanicsville, Roberts rolled a combined score of 1391 over six games to place sixth in the scratch division. More than 110 bowlers participated. Roberts rolled games of 225, 196, 225, 225, 231 and 289 to comprise his score. His 289 in his final game tied for the second-highest score of the tournament. And, the 745 total over his final three games was the second-highest. He averaged 231.8 in his six games.